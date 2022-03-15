How can I watch West Indies v England? Channel, radio coverage and start times

KENSINGTON OVAL: Will host the second Test of England's West Indian tour. Picture: Getty Images.

Despite an encouraging performance in Antigua, England could not get their first win of the tour as they had to settle for a draw following some strong resilience from the West Indies.

There was positive news for the visitors ahead of day one as Ollie Robinson moved one step closer to proving his fitness with a long bowling session at the Kensington Oval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson was ruled out of the series-opening draw in Antigua after suffering back spasms in the warm-up match but interim head coach Paul Collingwood described his subsequent progress as “really positive” over the weekend.

Each day the action will get underway at 2pm, with the Test starting on Wednesday and ending on Sunday.

How can I watch?

England's tour of the West Indies will be broadcast on BT Sport. Sky, BT TV and Virgin customers can add BT Sport to their service through their television provider.

The action can also be streamed via bt.com as well as your television provider's online service.

For cricket fans only wanting to watch the cricket, you can sign up for a BT Sport monthly pass which can be cancelled at any time.

Is there radio coverage?