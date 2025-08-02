Matt Milnes in action against Sussex at Scarborough. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milnes is understood to have found another county, with former club Kent a possible destination.

The 31-year-old, who joined Yorkshire ahead of the 2023 campaign, has struggled for game-time following a series of back injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will continue to be available to Yorkshire for the rest of the season, with three County Championship matches left and a minimum of eight games in the One-Day Cup.

Milnes, who was out of contract at the end of the year, said in a statement: “After some thought, I have made the tough decision to leave Yorkshire at the end of the season.

“At this stage in my career, with the uncertainty this year has brought, long-term security became a big factor as well as being closer to some family.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Yorkshire – the coaching staff, all the support staff and my team-mates – for their backing and belief during my time here. It’s been an honour to wear the White Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s still plenty of cricket left this year, and I’m fully committed to giving everything for the club until the end of the season.”

Milnes, a powerfully-built seamer, was born in Nottingham and began his career at Nottinghamshire, for whom he made his County Championship debut in 2018.

He moved to Kent at the end of that season and quickly made his mark down south, taking 58 first-class wickets at 25.48 in 2019.

In 2021, Milnes took 22 wickets at 15.40 as Kent won the T20 Blast, but a stress fracture of the back hampered his progress the following year. Just weeks earlier, he had agreed to join Yorkshire on a three-year deal and spent his first winter with the club undergoing rehab. However, his problems resurfaced during his debut against Leicestershire and would later flare up again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consequently, Milnes has made only five first-class appearances for Yorkshire in two-and-a-half seasons, most recently this week against Sussex at Scarborough, where he claimed his first five-wicket haul for the club in an innings victory.

Gavin Hamilton, the Yorkshire general manager of cricket, said: “The club has supported Matt closely during some tough times off the field and whilst it was hoped he would remain at Yorkshire, there is an understanding of his reasons for moving on.