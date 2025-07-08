Jofra Archer brings 'X factor' to get England back on track against India

Stuart Broad believes a Test comeback by Jofra Archer could help England unsettle India after a “borderline perfect” performance by the tourists at Edgbaston.

England fought from behind to win the series opener with a superb fifth day chase at Headingley but were comprehensively outplayed in last week’s follow-up as India feasted on a 336-run victory.

Shubman Gill was streets ahead as the best batter on display, scoring a massive 430 runs in two knocks, while Akash Deep’s 10-wicket haul comfortably made him the standout bowler.

And Broad believes the 1-1 scoreline might be flattering for the hosts, ahead of the third Test at Lord’s.

Jofra Archer of England looks on from the boundary edge during day one of the 2nd Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Edgbaston (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Look at this series so far: we’ve had 10 Test match days and I reckon India have won nine of them,” the former England seamer said on his For the Love of Cricket podcast.

“They are going to be way stronger because they’re bringing the best bowler in the world (Jasprit Bumrah) back in on the back of a performance that was borderline perfect. That’s a pretty strong place to be. When you get such a one-sided result it’s easy to be really critical of the other team but I’d lean against that, India were just superb.”

Enter Archer. The 30-year-old quick has not played Test cricket since February 2021 due to a long list of injuries but is expected to make his long-awaited return on Thursday.

“His attributes are amazing. He’s tall, incredibly athletic, gets bounce and pace and he does move the ball,” said Broad.

India players warm up before a nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, on Tuesday July 8 (Picture: Steve Paston/PA)

“Time has made him more exciting as well. When he’s not been around for a huge amount of time you want to tune in and see what’s coming.

“You’re not necessarily bringing in someone who guarantees you wickets at lower runs, but you’re bringing in an X factor and a nervousness in the India batting line-up. It’s, ‘we know what this guy can do’.