Katie Levick and Yorkshire Diamonds ‘desperate’ for Charlotte Edwards Cup glory

A final appearance in last season’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and qualification for Sunday’s Charlotte Edwards Cup T20 Finals Day, the Diamonds are also in contention for this year’s Heyhoe Flint final as well.

So why have the Diamonds hit the ground running at the start of the new era of professional women’s domestic cricket in England.

Leg-spinner Katie Levick said: “We went down the route of looking to assemble an experienced squad with a lot of county experience under our belt as well as the internationals we have with us.

Northern Diamonds' Katie Levick celebrates taking a wicket in the The Charlotte Edwards Cup against Western Storm (Picture: SWPix.com)

“The squad that Dani (Hazell) and the rest of the coaches brought together gelled instantly because we’ve played together for years.

“That’s the main thing when building a team. If you have that camaraderie and will to win for each other, that’s going to go a long way.

“The experience level has shown in particular this year – we know how to win games.

“When you are under pressure and don’t put the runs on the board, like we haven’t been doing consistently, we can still dig ourselves out of a hole.

Northern Diamonds' Katie Levick in action (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)

“For us to be at Finals Day and still in contention for the Heyhoe Flint, it’s just shown how handy that experience has been.

“But it’s not just all the older ones who are carrying the team.

“Rachel Slater coming in over the last few games shows the depth of talent we have in this region. It’s really exciting.”

If the Diamonds do finish the job at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl on Sunday and claim the Charlotte Edwards Cup trophy with wins over Southern Vipers in the midday semi-final and South East Stars in the 4pm final, it will be a very special moment for Levick, a 30-year-old who, on the field, has experienced some near misses. Last year’s RHF Trophy final defeat against the Vipers at Edgbaston was one example.

Northern Diamonds' Linsey Smith takes a caught and bowled of Western Storm's Nat Wraith (Picture: SWPix.com)

Off the field, she was put through the mill late last year and at the start of this having been hit hard after contracting Coronavirus.

“I feel like I’ve deserved more Finals Days in my career and I’m desperate to get there,” she said.

“It seems like things have gone against us in the past.

“For us to qualify for this year’s Finals Day – the amount of stuff we needed to go our way – felt like a bit of redemption.