The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) has opened a call for evidence in the elite and grassroots game. It hopes to gather experiences of discrimination, highlight examples of good practice and set out recommendations to make the sport more inclusive.

An online survey opens on Tuesday with submissions invited until December 21. Written evidence can also be submitted to the Commission, with more information on how to do so to be shared on its website next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ICEC was set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in March of this year, and will use the evidence it gathers to inform a report on the level of equity in the sport.

Former West Indies star Michael Holding

It comes at a time when discrimination in cricket is in the spotlight, with Yorkshire having been heavily criticised over their handling of racism and bullying allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Equality campaigner Holding said: “This is a game that I love and have dedicated my life to.

“I urge anyone who has experienced racism, sexism, elitism, or any kind of unfair treatment in cricket, anyone who has a story to share about being included, welcomed, or supported to respond to the Commission’s call for evidence.