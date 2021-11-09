Michael Holding urges people to speak out about experiences of discrimination in cricket

Former West Indies star Michael Holding has urged individuals to submit any evidence they may have of discrimination within cricket to a wide-ranging inquiry.

By Grace Hammond
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 5:51 am

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) has opened a call for evidence in the elite and grassroots game. It hopes to gather experiences of discrimination, highlight examples of good practice and set out recommendations to make the sport more inclusive.

An online survey opens on Tuesday with submissions invited until December 21. Written evidence can also be submitted to the Commission, with more information on how to do so to be shared on its website next month.

The ICEC was set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in March of this year, and will use the evidence it gathers to inform a report on the level of equity in the sport.

Former West Indies star Michael Holding

It comes at a time when discrimination in cricket is in the spotlight, with Yorkshire having been heavily criticised over their handling of racism and bullying allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Equality campaigner Holding said: “This is a game that I love and have dedicated my life to.

“I urge anyone who has experienced racism, sexism, elitism, or any kind of unfair treatment in cricket, anyone who has a story to share about being included, welcomed, or supported to respond to the Commission’s call for evidence.

“Now is your time to be heard, to share your story and be a part of the change the game so desperately needs.”

