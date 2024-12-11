Move over Joe Root, your fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook is now world's best
Brook scored his eighth Test century against New Zealand in Wellington last week, edging him one point ahead of Root on 898.
The 25-year-old joins India great Sachin Tendulkar with the equal 34th highest rating of all time for Test batters.
Keighley-born Brook, who made his Test debut in 2022, has scored 2280 runs in 23 matches at an average of just over 61.
Root had gone above New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to the top of the standings in the summer and could return to the summit during the third Test, which starts in Hamilton on December 14.
Brook has been in inspired form in New Zealand, hitting back-to-back centuries in Christchurch and Wellington to help England claim the series 2-0 with one match still to play.
Speaking after England’s impressive three-day win in the second Test, Root was full of praise for his fellow Yorkshireman.
“If you asked me, Brooky is by far and away the best player in the world at the minute,” Root said.
“He has such an all-round game – he can absorb pressure, he can apply it, he can whack you over your head for six, he can scoop you over his head for six, he can smack spin, he can smack seam. He is so hard to bowl to.”
India paceman Jasprit Bumrah has kept his place at the top of the Test bowling standings.