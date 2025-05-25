New Farnley, Castleford, Wakefield Thornes and Otley all unbeaten atop Yorkshire cricket leagues

ONLY title favourites New Farnley remain unbeaten in the Bradford Premier League Premier Division.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were struggling at Undercliffe and dismissed them for 163 after winning the toss, which was a big improvement on 69-7.

That was due to a partnership of 89 for the eighth wicket between captain Bailey Worcester (47) and Amir Shahzad (48).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener Aidan Langley (71) and Ryan McKendry (41no) then added 73 after tea to help New Farnley to a six-wicket victory by the end of the 32nd over.

In the wickets: Woodlands bowler Elliot Richardson took three wickets in the Bradford League victory over winless Cleckheaton. (Picture: Steve Riding)

Jer Lane had been the other team to win four our of four, but they left 10 overs unused in being dismissed for 184 at Methley and paid the price.

Three Methley bowlers took three wickets and then their skipper Jared Warner scored a measured 55 not out as the home side won by four wickets in the 47th over.

New Farnley now have a 14-point lead over Woodlands, with Jer a point back in third ahead of today’s Premier Division action, where Jer travel to Woodlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven of Woodlands’ eight batters got starts in their 283-7 at winless Cleckheaton, who were restricted to 212-7, Elliot Richardson taking 3-47.

Cleck occupy a relegation berth alongside Undercliffe because Bradford & Bingley climbed off the bottom courtesy of their first win.

New skipper Jacob Slator set a superb example for Bingley, batting through their innings of 233-5 to finish on 124 not out, hitting 11 fours and three sixes.

Visitors Townville finished on 217-9, despite 90 from Jack Hughes as UMW Patabadige took 4-58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlton, who had four men making half-centuries, continue to impress, scoring 317-7 in defeating Pudsey St Lawrence by 87 runs, while Joe Pocklington hit 74 as Farsley beat Baildon by seven wickets in quick time.

Castleford had five out of the six key players at home to Knaresborough as they continued their perfect start in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division.

Captain Calum Rowe (73), David Wainwright (53), Scott Hopkinson (39no), Matt Rees (4-31) and Eddie Morrison (5-37) all performed well as Knaresborough were beaten by 79 runs.

York continue to hang on to Cas’s coat-tails after winning a relatively low-scoring derby at home to Woodhouse Grange, Jonathan Moxon taking 4-30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Jack Shutt (4-38) and Ishan Abeysekara (4-32) were in the wickets as Harrogate won at Driffield Town, while Sam Grant (5-42) was in form for Clifton Alliance, who defeated Hull Zingari by three wickets.

Wakefield Thornes, under a new leader in Matt Taylor, made it six wins out of six at the head of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League with a 48-run triumph at Shiregreen, Joe Billings scoring 57 and Taylor bagging a five-fer.

Only six points behind Thornes are Doncaster Town, who have unearthed a diamond in overseas player Bhargav Merai.

He scored 95 off 109 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, as they beat visitors Cleethorpes by 92 runs, Curtis Free taking 6-34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Collegiate are third after an easy afternoon at Cawthorne, who they dismissed for 85 on the way to a seven-wicket triumph.

Meanwhile, Wickersley Old Village are off the mark thanks to a five-wicket victory at Hallam with an over to spare, Iftikhar Afzal taking 5-58 and opener James Butler scoring 63.

In the Huddersfield Premier League, leaders Hoylandswaine made it a nap hand of wins by comfortably disposing of visitors Barkisland.

Seven players scored 30 or better in Swaine’s 311-8 before England’s Samit Patel (3-48), who opened the bowling, and Max Morley (3-9) got among the wickets as their opponents were back in the pavilion for 211.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Rastrick tied at home to Kirkburton, keeper Jacob Waterson (42no) adding 40 unbroken with Jordan Ghani (14no) for Rastrick in their 181-9, Shiv Bhatoa taking 4-38.

Kirkburton recovered from 25-4 thanks to Bhatoa (58) and captain Jonathan Butterfield (35) but still needed 30 from keeper Craig Fletcher to earn parity at 181-9, Ghulam Hussain (3-44) and Chamod Sandaru (4-37) being among the wickets.

There was also a tight finish at Moorlands, who were indebted to Chavez Younes’ 76 in their 213-9 against Almondbury Wesleyans.

The visitors had an opening stand of 67, but captain Pragam Sharma’s 63 not out wasn’t enough as Wesleyans finished on 209-8, defending champions Moorlands thus winning their first game of the season, although they remain bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shepley triumphed by two wickets at Honley with nine balls to spare, chiefly thanks to A Akhil’s 5-59 and 37.

Meanwhile, Golcar’s Max Turner took 5-86 and scored 81 but still finished on the losing side at Skelmanthorpe.

Chasing down 288 proved no obstacle for Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division leaders Otley at home to Tong Park Esholt.

Alex Atkinson (70) and George Myers (71) put on 148 for Otley’s first wicket before captain Josh Atkinson (45no) and big-hitting Ben Morley (92no off 46 deliveries, including nine fours and seven sixes) added 138 unbroken, the target being passed as early as the 33rd over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otley have now won six out of six, but Steeton remain their nearest challengers 15 points back, Ben Hemsley (73), Steve Pearson (46 and 4-43) and Tremaine Dowrich (4-20) being instrumental in the defeat of Pool.

Burley are third after winning a high-scoring encounter at home to Collingham, leapfrogging both their opponents and Horsforth Hall Park, who lost by six runs at Beckwithshaw.