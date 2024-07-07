WILL the main Bradford Premier League title elude New Farnley again this year?

The Leeds club, who are known for being big spenders, suffered their fourth defeat of the season in the Premier Division when they lost at home to Townville in a run-filled contest.

Sent in, New Farnley, still without Kiwi international Cameron Fletcher, made an impressive 307-7, with skipper Alex Lilley and new signing Ryan McKendry leading the way as the hosts had partnerships for their first four wickets.

Aidan Langley (27) and Steve Bullen (62) put on 53 for the first, and the latter then added 75 for the second with his captain, who put on 116 for the third with McKendry, who was joined in a stand of 42 by Usman Arshad (23).

LEADING MAN: Townville's Dushan Vimukthi led his team to victory over New Farnley when scoring 109 not out in their run chase.

Lilley was out for 93 off 82 deliveries, including eight fours and two sixes, while McKendry finished on 86 not out, made off a mere 49 balls and containing 12 fours and two sixes.

Overseas player Dushan Vimukthi took 4-78 for Townville, for whom chasing 300 plus seems a mere trifle these days, and they proved the point again by winning by seven wickets with two overs to spare.

The visitors matched New Farnley’s partnerships, with openers Jonny Booth and Abdul Wahid (33) putting on 65 before Booth and Chris Holliday (30) added 52 for the second wicket, Booth being third out at 193 for 88 after putting on 67 with Vimukthi.

Skipper Jack Hughes (51no) then joined Vimukthi to see Townville home in an unbroken stand of 128, the Sri Lankan finishing on 109 not out, made off 67 deliveries and including 14 fours and two sixes.

ON STRIKE: Woodlands opener Sam Frankland scored 128 in his team's 147-run win at Farsley. Picture: Steve Riding.

With leaders Jer Lane and Woodlands having easy triumphs, New Farnley are now 29 and 21 points adrift of them respectively, with fourth-placed Townville now only four points behind New Farnley on 159.

Jer dismissed visitors Cleckheaton for 119, Yasir Ali taking 4-32 and Jawad Waheed 3-5 on the way to a seven-wicket victory, while Woodlands opener Sam Frankland had a pleasant change of fortune with 128 in their 147-run win at Farsley.

Frankland hit 25 fours in his 117-ball knock, featuring in partnerships of 77 with Tim Jackson (32) and 113 with Liam Collins (53) before Brad Schmulian made a rapid 67 not out in their 335-6.

Farsley were then dismissed for 188, with Schmulian (3-43), Kez Ahmed (2-24) and second-teamer James Sawyer (3-16) among the wickets.

Pudsey Congs may be cut adrift at the bottom without a win, but they again showed their spirit in a thrilling derby, only failing by six runs to overhaul Pudsey St Lawrence’s 282-6 at Intake Road.

Overseas players starred, with Campbell Kellaway, back from a wrist injury, scoring 118 not out for Saints and Yohan Mendis 119 for Congs, adding 204 for the fourth wicket with Bilal Butt (95), son of Congs stalwart Babar.

Another overseas player in form was Undercliffe’s Sharoon Siraj, whose 104 not out helped them to a seven-wicket win at home to struggling Bradford & Bingley.

Cleethorpes’ lead in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League did not last long as they were rained off without a ball being bowled at home to Whitley Hall.

That gave Tickhill the chance to go back to the top, and they obliged, but had to hold their nerve to win by two wickets with 11 balls to spare at Elsecar.

Rhett Bridgens (4-44) and Josh Court (3-32) helped dismiss the home side for 186, but Tickhill lost half their side for 77 before No 7 Connor Fisher (54no) saw them home, aided by a wagging tail.

Wakefield Thornes are also in the title hunt alongside Cleethorpes (98 points) and Tickhill (100), winning by 19 runs in a rain-affected match at Sheffield Collegiate to move to 96 points.

Jaden Fell (3-30 and 61 not out) was the key player for Doncaster Town in their eight-wicket triumph at Cawthorne, while Shiregreen won by one run at home to Appleby Frodingham.

Key match at the bottom was Barnsley’s eight-wicket victory in quick time at Treeton, knocking off the 227 required in a mere 32.4 overs, with teenage keeper Owen Smith scoring 83 and Sheryar Ali 71 not out as the clubs swapped places, with Barnsley moving out of a relegation berth.

Josh Tynan’s 107 helped to give Yorkshire Premier League North leaders Clifton Alliance the edge in a high-scoring contest against plucky Easingwold, while David Wainwright (4-31 and 65no) was his usual influential self as second-placed Castleford won by five wickets at Sessay.

Harrogate, boosted by an opening stand of 129 between Henry Thompson (67) and William Bates (51), beat Scarborough on DLS, while Yorkshire keeper Jonny Tattersall scored 66 as York got back on the winning trail in their derby against Woodhouse Grange.

Hull Zingari tied at home to Sheriff Hutton Bridge, while Noah Kelly celebrated his new Yorkshire contract by scoring 105 for Driffield Town, adding 193 with opener Alec Drury (124no) before their game against Stamford Bridge was washed out just two overs shy of DLS coming into play, which would have favoured Town.

In the Huddersfield League Premiership, Hoylandswaine’s defeat at home to Delph & Dobcross has dropped them to third, with both Delph and Kirkburton overtaking them as just one point separates the top three.

Second-placed Collingham & Linton’s defeat by 30 runs at home to Adel has given Otley, who won by 88 runs at Rawdon, a 21-point advantage at the top of the Airedale & Wharfedale League.

Meanwhile, Jason king followed up his 191 against Otley by scoring 143 against Bilton as North Leeds climbed to third.