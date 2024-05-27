NORTHERN DIAMONDS’ wait for a win in the Charlotte Edwards Cup continues after they lost a thrilling rain-reduced clash with Central Sparks at Headingley.

Despite losing wickets with regularity, Diamonds posted a competitive target of 81 from 11 overs thanks largely to Erin Burns’ impressive 30.

And the hosts looked set to clinch their first win but Sparks captain Eve Jones’ nerveless unbeaten 26 saw her side home, with Georgia Davis striking two from the final delivery to clinch the victory.

While the result leaves the hosts winless – and bottom of the standings – by contrast, Sparks have now won all three of their group games so far to sit top, one point ahead of second-placed Blaze.

LEADING LIGHT: Erin Burns scored 30 for Northern Diamonds, but it was not enough to beat Central Sparks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"It is not always going to go your way, one of those days where it is so heavily rain-affected it can go either way,” said Diamonds’ Katie Levick.

"We were not quite on it with the bat today but put up a really good effort with the ball. That grit we showed just to get it down to the last ball.

"We had less runs than we would have liked if we are being honest. But the last over gave us a bit of momentum. We got off to a good start with the ball. It was a really good second half.

"I don't think it is too demoralising and I think we have a lot of good to take into the next game despite not having a win on the board yet.”

After winning the toss, Sparks took wickets in each of the first four overs.

Leah Dobson and Lauren Winfield-Hill were caught for a duck and five respectively looking for early momentum before Em Arlott claimed her second wicket by having Hollie Armitage caught behind for nought.

Katie George bowled Bess Heath for three to leave Diamonds 23-4.

Davis had Sterre Kalis stumped for 17 and bowled Emma Marlow for seven but Burns continued to be aggressive in playing a lone hand for Diamonds.

Her dismissal on 30, well held by Arlott running in from the deep off the bowling of Grace Potts, was key for Sparks.

Grace Hall and Levick came and went quickly but Katherine Fraser delivered late momentum with a four and a six from the final two balls to post 80-9. Davis claimed 3-23.

Sparks started their chase strongly, easing to 16-0 after two overs.

Levick’s introduction brought the breakthrough as Chloe Brewer was trapped lbw for 14.

Rachel Slater then piled the pressure on Sparks with two wickets in the fourth over, bowling Perrin for five and having Abbey Freeborn stumped for six to leave Sparks 26-3.

Courtney Webb’s dismissal by Burns for two in the next over had Diamonds on top and then Dobson claimed a brilliant boundary catch off Hall to remove George for nine, leaving Sparks 44-5, needing another 37 from four overs.