Promotion-winning captain Shan Masood leaves Yorkshire CCC to join Leicestershire

The Pakistan Test captain was paraded as a new signing for 2025 by the Foxes yesterday, a move which ended Masood's association with the Headingley club, after two years in Yorkshire.

The left-hander was Yorkshire captain, and a new skipper will be announced at an opening season lunch at Headingley next Thursday ahead of their return to Division One action.

Masood said: “I am really excited to have the chance to play all three formats for Leicestershire. I have always admired the club and have had great conversations with a lot of the team during the last three seasons.

Shan Masood, right, spent two years at Yorkshire.

“I love playing at Uptonsteel County Ground. The fans get behind the team in strong numbers and the games I have been a part of have always been a great spectacle.

“The club has been very competitive in all formats and produced some fantastic young players over the last few years. It is an exciting time to join the Foxes.”

Masood – who also had a spell at Derbyshire – will arrive in England in mid-May following the conclusion of the Pakistan Premier League.

Yorkshire are currently in pre-season training in Abu Dhabi. They play Somerset in a two-day friendly on Friday and Saturday before returning to Leeds ahead of their County Championship opener against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl on April 4.

Yorkshire's Shan Masood hits out against Essex in a One-Day Cup game last year (Picture: SWPix.com)

Yorkshire have recruited four overseas players on short-term deals – Australia's Jordan Buckingham, New Zealand duo Ben Sears and Will O'Rourke, plus Australian all-rounder Will Sutherland – ahead of the new campaign, following Masood's exit.

New coach Anthony McGrath, currently in Abu Dhabi with his players, said last week that Yorkshire's overseas recruitment was "probably done".

He said: “You never know with what happens, but as things stand now we’re probably done.

“We might look at later in the season dependent on where we’re at.