South African Byron Boshoff cuts loose for Wakefield Thornes at Wickersley

Out: Morley opener James McNichol clips the ball to Josh Dracup off Pudsey SL's Charlie Parker and is out for 21 in their narrow Bradford League victory. Pictures: Steve Riding

However, no-one told Wakefield Thornes in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

Thornes chose to bat at Wickersley, rattling up 300-4 in their 50 overs.

There were partnerships virtually throughout but at the heart of it was South African Byron Boshoff.

Key knock: Henry Rush on his way to 54 in Morley's four-run win at Pudsey St Lawrence.

Already with 142 to his name in a losing cause in a remarkable Heavy Woollen Cup tie at East Bierley last month, the 28-year-old overseas player scored 134 off 137 balls.

He hit 12 fours and five sixes and shared stands of 75 with James Wolfenden (40), 49 with Jamie Howarth (34) and 117 with Matthew Jordan (33).

Wickersley were then dismissed for 129, with their top score being 23 as pace bowler Matthew Taylor took 5-46 and Brad Green 3-24.

That 12-point haul took Thornes to the top of the table, two points ahead of Appleby Frodingham.

Steaming in: Pool bowler Will Pallister runs in at Hall Park in Division Two of the Aire-Wharfe League.

The former whipping boys of the Yorkshire League continued their sparkling start to the campaign by demolishing Barnsley.

The latter’s batting display was certainly woolly as they were dismissed for 71, having been sent in, and it could have been much worse as they were 7-5.

Stevie Walters’s vigil while making 39 helped them top 50 after Joe Baker (4-17) and Paul Hilton (4-21) had destroyed the top order.

Captain Matthew Fowler (37no) and wicketkeeper Adam Grimes (32no) then reached the target unbroken with a ball remaining of the 17th over.

Sheffield Collegiate, who also chose to bowl, are up to third after a confidence-boosting victory at Doncaster.

Just three players made double figures in Town’s 126 – Bilal Anjam (32), Stuart Guy (31) and Robert Heyes (29) – as Robert Shaw (3-27) led the Collegiate attack. The away side were 47-4, but were seen home by Shaaiq Choudhry (30no) and Jamie Carrington (50no).

Darius D’Silva and Darcy O’Connor made key contributions with bat and ball for Acomb in Yorkshire Premier League North.

Hosts Dunnington were expected to provide stiff opposition, and no-one scored over 40 in Acomb’s 167, with D’Silva making 35 and O’Connor 30.

The big Dunnington scalp was that of George Drury, who added 67 for the third wicket with Adam Sutcliffe (14).

However, Drury followed 10 runs later for 42 and D’Silva (4-20) and O’Connor (5-15) made it a quick kill as the home side were back in the pavilion for 91.

Castleford, who are second, added to the misery of basement club Sheriff Hutton Bridge, who were all out for 193, with Dulash Udayanga hitting 77 not out.

Wicketkeeper Liam Hyde (78) was the only visiting batsmen out after tea and put on 162, firstly with Chesney Hughes, who retired for 34 and then Brayden Clark (42no) as the win was achieved with just under 10 overs to spare.

With New Farnley slipping up at Methley, Woodlands are the new leaders of the Bradford Premier League Premier Division.

Woodlands chose to bat at Townville, and might have regretted that decision after Sam Frankland, Tim Jackson, Greg Finn and Liam Collins all went for ducks to make the score 6-4.

However, the Bradford club have a fine batsman in New Zealander Brad Schmulian, who scored 62, finding a good ally in No 7 and former Yorkshire player Scott Richardson (67) as they totalled 168.

Ritchie Bresnan (4-27) had caused the early carnage but Townville had their own hero with the bat in captain Jack Hughes, and his 60 almost took his team to victory, falling 10 runs short as spinners Chris Brice (4-44) and Kez Ahmed (4-46) just gave the visitors the edge.

Jordan Laban (69) and Yasir Ali (45no) helped Methley to a 39-run win over New Farnley, who suffered their first defeat.