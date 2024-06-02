Sri Lankan takes 9-for for Harrogate while Castleford suffer first defeat

WICKETS are usually shared around in cricket, but no-one told Ishan Abeysekara.

The 30-year-old leg-spinner sped Harrogate to a comprehensive victory in Yorkshire Premier League North by taking a season’s-best 9-30 against Easingwold in his 11.4 overs.

The Sri Lankan was denied a 10-for by former Yorkshire spinner Jack Shutt, who trapped Zac Wilson lbw to claim the sixth wicket as Easingwold were dismissed for 135.

Visitors Harrogate had made 311-6, with opener Henry Thompson (110) and keeper Isaac Light (117) putting on 235 for the second wicket.

Ishan Abeysekara, right, pictured bowling for Harrogate, took nine wickets in a match against Easingwold on Saturday (Picture: Gerard Binks)

Former Leeds Bradford MCCU player Thompson hit 15 fours, and Light 16 fours and three sixes in a 109-ball stay as Harrogate stayed fifth. Castleford remain top, despite losing by 44 runs at Woodhouse Grange, with Harry Gamble batting through the latter’s innings to finish on 116 not out.

He added 125 for the second wicket with Chris Bilton (62), keeper Imal Liyanage (28) then putting on 73 for the third wicket in Grange’s 245-4.

Castleford reached 201 in their first league defeat of the season. They are on 62 points, but breathing down their necks are Clifton Alliance (60) and York (58), with Clifton defeating visitors Driffield Town by 12 runs.

Five York bowlers took wickets, headed by Dave Brent (3-27), as Scarborough were dismissed for 160 at Clifton Park, Briedyn Schaper continuing his fine campaign with 65 not out as the hosts won by five wickets. Yorkshire opener Finlay Bean scored 40 in a partnership of 62 with Schaper after the early dismissal of Will Fraine.

Mark Fisher took 4-21 as Sheriff Hutton Bridge won by eight wickets at Stamford Bridge, while Joe Watson (37) and captain Mark Jackson (47) added 66 for Sessay, who won by two wickets at Hull Zingari.

Runs were even harder to come by in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, where five teams were back in the pavilion for under 110.

Two of them came in the same match, hosts Shiregreen making 107 before toppling visitors Doncaster Town for 84, Shiregreen’s Mohammed Mohsin Khan with 28 and 5-20.

Hosts Treeton were 61-2, only for change bowlers Mayank Mishra (5-17) and Harry Clewett (3-28) to trigger a collapse to 102 all out, leaders Cleethorpes winning by six wickets chiefly thanks to Tom Keast’s 66.

Second-placed Wakefield Thornes won by 35 runs at Tickhill, opener James Rhodes (93).

Danish Aziz bagged 5-14 in Cawthorne’s eight-wicket triumph at Shaw Lane, while Alex Grimes (83) and Kieran Lindley (63) added 121 as Appleby Frodingham defeated Elsecar. Abdul Faseeh hit 112 off 111 balls as Sheffield Collegiate beat Whitley Hall by 111 runs.

In the Bradford Premier League, Woodlands suffered a batting failure at Townville, losing by 100 runs. Chris Holliday’s run-a-ball 100 enabled Townville to make 262-5.

Dushan Vimukthi (34) helped Holliday put on 68 for the third wicket, and skipper Jack Hughes (40) added 84 for the fourth. Woodlands were too reliant on their captain Brad Schmulian, who made 69 of their 162, Conor Harvey bowling (3-32), Vimukthi (4-49).

With Woodlands dropping to third, Jer Lane stretched their advantage at the top to six points, Adal Islam with 3-21 and 76 as visitors Farsley were beaten by four wickets in a well-timed run chase.

Kiwi international Cameron Fletcher scored 115, Ryan McKendry (99) for New Farnley, who climbed to second by defeating Ossett.

Cleckheaton earned a tie at Bradford & Bingley, while Archie Scott (58no and 6-57) starred as Pudsey St Lawrence defeated Methley.

There was also a tie in the Huddersfield League Premiership between Delph & Dobcross (168-8) and leaders Scholes (168), while Hoylandswaine, who have now had a new drain fitted, had a third home successive game abandoned without a ball being bowled, even trying to switch the match to Bamforth Fieldhouse.

In the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division, front-runners Otley were taken to the last over by Tong Park Esholt before winning by four wickets, Roby Lane (6-36) and Alex Atkinson (88) being key figures for the victors.