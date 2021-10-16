T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch, tournament format explained and when England play

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is returning for the first time since 2016 for the seventh edition of the tournament.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 12:00 pm

The tournament is being staged in Oman and the United Arab Emirates after high Covid-19 rates in India meant they could not host the tournament as originally planned.

How does it work?

The first round, which begins tomorrow, features two groups of four. Group A involves Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia while Group B features Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland.

Each team will face every nation in their group once, with the top two in each pool moving onto the next phase.

The second stage is known as the Super 12s and will consist two groups of six. The winner of Group A and runner-up in Group B will join Group 1 which already includes Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies.

T20 WORLD CUP: The tournament begins on Sunday, October 17. Picture: Getty Images.

Each team will play the others in its group once, with the top two in each pool advancing to the semi-finals.

How to watch

Sky Sports Cricket has the broadcast rights for the tournament in the UK, while it can be streamed online via Sky Go.

When do England play?

England's first game of the tournament is on Saturday, October 23 against the West Indies in Dubai. They are back in action against the runner-up of Group B on Wednesday, October 27.

A contest against Australia awaits on Saturday, October 30 and they are in action just two days later on November 1 against the Group A winners.

They will conclude their Super 12s fixtures with a match against South Africa on Friday, November 6.

The semi-finals are on November 10 and 11 with the final set to be staged on November 14.

