Tattersall’s 191 sends timely reminder to Yorkshire - Pudsey Saints’ Mark Robertshaw sets new benchmark

His innings only lasted 142 balls and contained 25 fours and a six as his team romped to victory over Acomb by 223 runs.

York had first use of the Clifton Lane wicket and racked up 389-5, with Duncan Snell (57) putting on 157 for the first wicket with Tattersall, who then proceeded to add 149 for the second with Finlay Bean (61).

Unsurprisingly, Acomb could not match that and finished on 166, despite captain Matthew Dale making 60 as Luke Kilby (3-25), Ryan McKendry (3-15) and Darcy O’Connor (2-16) got among the wickets.

Driffield Town and Scarborough are level with York on 20 points after also recording two wins.

Noah Kelly (49) led the way for Driffield in their 219-8 against Sessay, with George Drury (37), Mark Goddard (32no) and Jack Oakley (28) chipping in. Only Liam Carver (33) and No 10 Stuart Pierse (23) topped 20 in Sessay’s reply of 87, with James Anson (3-18) and Mayank Mishra (5-18) breaking the back of their innings.

Breidyn Schaper dominated Scarborough’s 196-8, making 112 not out against Clifton Alliance, but only hitting nine fours and two sixes in his 152-ball stay.

Samuel Grant (5-49) picked up five of the first six wickets to fall, with the other being a run out as Scarborough recovered from 62-6.

Clifton Alliance were 99-2, but wickets then fell at regular intervals to Schaper (4-30) and Ben Elvidge (4-48), despite Matthew Schaefer making 43, and the innings closed on 179.

Mark Fisher (124no) batted throughout the Sheriff Hutton Bridge innings of 233-9, Joey Franklin taking 7-59, but Beverley Town were then castled for 86, Avish Patel leading the wicket-takers with 3-17.

Three weeks into the Yorkshire Southern Premier League season and Wakefield Thornes are matching defending champions Appleby Frodingham stride for stride.

Having comfortably passed 200 in their first two outings, Thornes stepped up the pace to make 320-3 in overhauling Whiston Parish Church.

The hosts, who chose to bat, were given a fine start by Andrew Tomlinson (70) and captain Gareth Davis (48) in a stand of 127, and that was followed by a partnership of 116 between Aamir Jamal (103) and Lewis Pike (44no) for the fifth wicket.

Jamal’s whirlwind effort only lasted 53 balls and contained 15 fours and four sixes, with only Brad Green able to stem the tide.

However, the visitors also had two stands of note and went along at an ever better lick, winning by seven wickets with 3.5 overs to spare.

Opener Kieran Donnachie (55) put on 92 with wicket-keeper Joe Billings (77), and James Rhodes (86no) and Matthew Jordan (61no) propelled Thornes over the winning line with an unbroken stand of 139.

In the Bradford Premier League, Methley are the only unbeaten team in the Premier Division after ending promoted Ossett’s winning start.

Methley opener Jason Marshall set a new high score of the season in the top flight with 164 out of their 342-7, adding 240 for the fourth wicket with Eitan Litvin (87). Marshall’s knock included 23 fours and five sixes, but Ossett made a brave bid to overhaul Methley’s score after tea, making 332-7 in a run fest at Little Church Lane.

Captain Nick Connolly was again to the fore with 121, which contained 16 fours and four sixes, and he put on 169 for the third wicket with Paul Malone (76), Sajith Warnakulasuriya scoring 53 not out.

Another unbeaten record to go was Farsley’s, who were dismissed for 166 by Pudsey St Lawrence at Red Lane, which was a disappointment after the start given the Rams by Chris Beech (51) and Jack Timby (36).

Off-spinners Archie Scott (4-43) and Chris Marsden (5-53) turned the scales, and opener Mark Robertshaw (69no) then guided Saints to their four-wicket victory.

In the process, Robertshaw replaced James Smith as the highest ever one-club run-scorer in Bradford League history.