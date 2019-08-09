Yorkshire CCC denied as weather wipes out Vitality Blast T20 clash with Lancashire at Old Trafford

THEY CALL it the “Game of Roses” these days but last night it was simply a case of “Game Off”.

No play was possible in the match between Lancashire and Yorkshire at Old Trafford, where heavy rain spelt disappointment for a projected crowd of 23,500, which would have been the highest for a domestic T20 fixture in England outside of London and Finals Day.

Umpires Ian Gould and Jeremy Lloyds called off proceedings following a 7.30pm inspection, one hour after the scheduled start.

Spectators were kept around waiting until then despite it being clear that there would be no play, with parts of the outfield saturated.

Both sides took one point, which was perhaps not the worst outcome for Yorkshire given that Lancashire are top of the table.

However, Yorkshire are anxious to get wins on the board as they target a late push for the quarter-finals.

“It’s disappointing because it was an opportunity to get back on track,” said Yorkshire first team coach Andrew Gale.

“We know we haven’t played our best cricket yet, but the group is still wide open and we’ve just got to get some momentum.”

Yorkshire return to T20 action tomorrow when they face Derbyshire at Headingley (3pm start).