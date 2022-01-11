Yorkshire CCC hold Finals Day to find new cricket talent

Pakistan's Haris Rauf will join Yorkshire this coming season as their overseas player. Picture: PA

Now he is an important part of the Pakistan white-ball side and a respected figure throughout the game, transported on to a stage far beyond his modest family upbringing.

Rauf, 28, is the poster boy, if you will, of the Qalandars’ programme, which Yorkshire are looking to learn from and emulate. The recently agreed partnership between the organisations, a tangible and visible step towards creating a more diverse and inclusive Yorkshire CCC in the wake of the racism affair, is an innovative development, with the club announcing it is to hold open county-wide trials this summer as part of that process.

Under the scheme, aspiring players aged 18 and over will be invited to demonstrate their skills during trials across the four regions of Yorkshire – North, South, East, West.

They will perform in front of a selection panel led by former England fast bowler Darren Gough, the interim managing director of Yorkshire cricket, along with representatives from Qalandars’ coaching team.

The best players will be divided into four teams who will take part in a Finals Day from which the best two female and best two male players will earn scholarships with Yorkshire.

Those players will have the chance to travel to Lahore and train at Qalandars’ elite high performance centre in a scheme that encourages diversity, access and greater participation.

Lord Kamlesh Patel, the Yorkshire chairman, said of the initiative that is inspired by the Qalandars’ player development programme that unearthed Haris Rauf: “The scholarship scheme is phenomenally exciting. Eight weeks ago we were accused of institutional racism against a young Pakistani man (Azeem Rafiq). Who would have thought a few weeks after that we’d have been able to sign a partnership agreement with one of the biggest Pakistani Super League teams, and that Haris Rauf, the Pakistani bowler, would become our overseas player.

“What Qalandars have done in Pakistan is what we need to emulate here in Yorkshire. In the space of two-and-a-half years, they went out to eight remote parts of Pakistan and gave open, free trials to any young person coming to a net.

“I think half-a-million kids attended those trials, and they found people like Haris. Haris had never played with a hard ball in his life, and look at him now.

“We want to do the same. We want, with Qalandars’ help, support and expertise, to do this across Yorkshire and pick out the gold, the diamonds and the gems.

“Haris Rauf would never have played cricket unless he’d been to that trial, and now he’s a superstar.”

Patel is proud of the Qalandars’ link-up, with its player exchange programme and chance for academy players from both set-ups to play and train in different conditions.

His enthusiasm is shared by Gough, whose active involvement in the project is a considerable boost to those aiming to win scholarships at trials whose dates will be announced shortly.

“I am thrilled to be able to welcome undiscovered talent to Headingley,” said Gough. “Across Yorkshire and the UK there are so many amateur clubs with fantastic standards of cricket, and I am passionate about making sure talented players from all backgrounds are given the chance to access better facilities, develop their skills, and train with some of the best players in the world.

“I cannot wait to see the standard of the players, and I am sure we will be spoilt for choice for our eventual winners.”

Sameen Rana, Qalandars’ chief operating officer, commented: “We are delighted to have built a partnership with Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

“Our Player Development Programme has been an essential tool to discovering new talent in Pakistan and opening up the sport to those who previously felt unable to access it, and we are looking forward to sharing our learnings as the partnership develops.”

Yorkshire’s friendly against Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday has been postponed.