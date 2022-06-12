Yorkshire CCC: ‘I didn’t feel like I was in at point’ admits George Hill after hitting 131

Only once, however, had he gone on to make a score (151 not out at Northants).

Small wonder that he was delighted to make a contribution against Hampshire in Southampton, top-scoring with 131 out of 324-5 on day one.

“It was a good day,” said Hill.

Yorkshire's Harry Brook. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“They bowled really well.

“The pitch nibbled all day, and I didn’t feel like I was in at any point, so I was grateful I scored a hundred.

“There was a bit of relief there.”

Hill paid tribute to opening partner Adam Lyth, with whom he shared a fifty partnership.

Yorkshire's George Hill. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He also sympathised with Will Fraine, the No 3 batsman who was run-out at the non-striker’s end when Hill’s drive was inadvertently deflected on to the stumps by Keith Barker, the left-arm pace bowler.

“The work Adam Lyth did in that first hour against a good attack shouldn’t go unrecognised,” said Hill.

“I’ve already apologised to Will (Fraine), and will do a couple more times.

“I was gutted because he looked in really good nick.”

Hill also paid tribute to team-mate Harry Brook, who scored 76 and with whom he shared a century stand.

“Brooky’s a bit of a freak at the minute,” he said.

“He makes it look so easy,” he added.

“I’m out there scratching around, and he’s pinging it everywhere.

“Hopefully, when he gets his England opportunity, he will take it.”

Turning to the match situation overall, Hill added: “I reckon if we can get 400 or above, that will be a good score.

“It’s a true wicket, but if you put it in the right areas, it can be tough to bat on.”

Hampshire’s most successful bowler was Ian Holland, who captured 2-46 from 18 overs.

“It was a day in the dirt,” reflected the 31-year-old Wisconsin-born seamer.

“It was good, hard cricket.

“They got on top at different times during the day, but our percentages were still good on our whiteboard.

“It was a good wicket, and that’s what happens in four-day cricket.

“It is flatter than other wickets here, and it didn’t do as much as other games with the new ball, but it offered enough if you bowled in good areas.

“It is a good Test match wicket, that.”

Holland continued: “Whatever the wicket, I’m looking to bowl stump-to-stump, and I picked up a couple of wickets today, which was obviously nice.

“Harry Brook, in particular, looked in really good nick. He brought the game to us.

“He had really good intent and it showed as Yorkshire scored with a decent rate in that middle session.