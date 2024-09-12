Yorkshire CCC in promotion pole position after Middlesex lose
Middlesex went into this week’s round in the second and final promotion place in Division Two, a point in front of third-placed Yorkshire.
But Yorkshire’s innings victory at Leicestershire on Wednesday, allied to Middlesex’s four-wicket defeat against Gloucestershire at Lord’s, means that Yorkshire leapfrogged them to go 15 points clear in second position with two matches left.
It means that Yorkshire could seal promotion by beating Glamorgan in Cardiff next week, depending on the outcome of Middlesex’s match away to Derbyshire, with Yorkshire then facing Northamptonshire at Headingley in the final round the following week when Middlesex take on the leaders Sussex at Hove.
Sussex won their game against Glamorgan at Hove this week by an innings, leaving them 21 points clear of Yorkshire ahead of their fixture next week against Gloucestershire in Bristol.
Division Two standings: Sussex (200 points), Yorkshire 179, Middlesex 164, Leicestershire 142, Gloucestershire 138, Northamptonshire 130, Glamorgan 126, Derbyshire 107.
