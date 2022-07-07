Home side Surrey looked firm favourites to reach Edgbaston after a fiery partnership of 67 from 35 balls between Jamie Overton and Laurie Evans had taken them to the verge of victory the The Kia Oval.

But Overton was run out by wicketkeeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore – whose knock of 62 from 48 had anchored the Vikings’ total of 160-5 – and Thompson removed Sunil Narine next ball before conceding only a bye off the final delivery.

Yorkshire's Jordan Thompson celebrates victory after the final ball following the Vitality Blast T20 quarter-final match at The Oval. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

It means Yorkshire will head to Edgbaston on July 16 for only their third appearance at Finals Day and their first in six years.

“It was a case of trying to out-think the batter,” explained Thompson. “That’s why I went first ball, bouncer, next ball I went yorker, yorker again and I went with a slower ball to Jamie, he missed and started running.

“Then I tried to go yorker again last ball. Looking back it was probably the most slot ball of the lot and should have gone for six! But when it’s your night, it’s your night and we’ve done absolutely fantastic to defend 160.

“By my standards, in the last few games I haven’t been great with the ball – obviously tonight I got it right and to stand up in a big moment like that is great.”