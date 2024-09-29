Yorkshire CCC promotion gives Ottis Gibson a happy ending to challenging time at club: The Yorkshire Post says

Yorkshire CCC’s off-field problems in the last few years have been well-documented with the Azeem Rafiq racism case and the messy and complicated fallout to it contributing to not just substantial financial problems but a hit to the club’s reputation and standing around the world.

While those challenges are not easily resolved, supporters of the team will undoubtedly be delighted to have been able to concentrate on some success on the pitch this season.

The club has clinched promotion back to First Division of the County Championship following an impressive campaign by a generally young squad inspired by the form of veteran batsman Adam Lyth.

More changes are on the horizon at Headingley with coach Ottis Gibson leaving at the end of the season after being in charge during what the club themselves have described as “the most difficult period of Yorkshire’s history”. It is great that he will leave on a high as Yorkshire looks to start a more positive new chapter in its storied history.