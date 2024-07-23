FUTURE PLANS: Yash Vagadia has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Yorkshir CCC until the end of 2026. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

YORKSHIRE have extended the contract of up-and-coming batter Yash Vagadia, keeping him at the club until the end of 2026.

The 20-year-old right-hander has signed a two-year extension to his current rookie professional deal, one he originally signed last year.

Vagadia, from Newcastle, is yet to play first-team cricket. He plays his club cricket for Hartlepool in the North Yorkshire South Durham League and has scored nine half-centuries for the county’s second team.

He hopes to make his first-team debut during the forthcoming Metro Bank One-Day Cup which gets underway for Yorkshire against Surrey at The Kia Oval on Thursday.

“That’s my aim, to hopefully make my debut in the first team,” he said. “It will be tough because we’ve not lost a lot of players to the Hundred and we have quite a strong squad. That’s great for the county, and hopefully I can break into that.

“I’ve been part of the club since I was 11, and I’ve loved every minute of it - I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else.”

Yorkshire’s head coach Ottis Gibson said Vagadia had taken any opportunity handed to him so far, adding: “Yash has done well in the seconds.

“He’s taken his opportunities in the second team and we feel his development is on track.