Yorkshire CCC: Tim Bresnan and Matthew Hoggard pull out of Azeem Rafiq racism hearing over concerns of unfairness

Former England bowler Matthew Hoggard has confirmed his withdrawal from the disciplinary process involving allegations made by his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.

By Jamie Gardner, PA
33 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 2:22pm

Hoggard, who was part of the England team which won the 2005 Ashes, was one of the individuals charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board last June in a disciplinary case examining allegations of racism and bullying made by Rafiq.

The case is due to be heard in public by a Cricket Discipline Commission panel at the start of next month but Hoggard confirmed to the PA news agency that he was withdrawing from the process, because he did not feel he would get a fair hearing.

Hoggard’s former Yorkshire team-mate Andrew Gale, another of the individuals charged, announced last year he was not willing to engage with the process, which he described as “tainted”.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Tim Bresnan of Warwickshire bowls during Day 3 of the Bob Willis Trophy Final match between Warwickshire and Lancashire at Lord's Cricket Ground on September 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Hoggard is understood to have been interviewed by the BBC in relation to the case. The BBC and The Times are also reporting Tim Bresnan and John Blain have also pulled out of the hearing.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Ex-England cricketer Matthew Hoggard in action during the cricket match as H.R. Owen Maserati celebrate 100 years of Maserati with a line up of 100 supercars at Wormsley Cricket Ground on September 6, 2014 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)
