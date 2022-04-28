Yorkshire CCC v Kent: Live County Championship updates from Headingley

The Pakistan fast bowler, operating from The Howard Stand end, formerly the Emerald Stand end, reduced the visitors to 20-3 inside the first 10 overs.
Rauf had Ben Compton caught behind for three with a delivery that moved away a touch. He then pinned Zak Crawley lbw for four as he tried to turn through mid-wicket before winning another lbw decision against Jack Leaning, who was trapped for a second-ball duck by a full-length delivery.
But Daniel Bell-Drummond (50) and Jordan Cox (27) steadied the ship on a cool and cloudy morning, with the floodlights on full beam in the murky conditions, steering Kent to 89-3 at the break.
Yorkshire: Lyth, Karunaratne, Hill, Malan, Brook, Duke, Bess, Thompson, Revis, Patterson (captain), Rauf.
Kent: Compton, Crawley, Bell-Drummond, Leaning (captain), Cox, Robinson, Linde, Stewart, Milnes, Gilchrist, Quinn.