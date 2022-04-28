Yorkshire CCC v Kent: Live County Championship updates from Headingley

The Pakistan fast bowler, operating from The Howard Stand end, formerly the Emerald Stand end, reduced the visitors to 20-3 inside the first 10 overs.

Rauf had Ben Compton caught behind for three with a delivery that moved away a touch. He then pinned Zak Crawley lbw for four as he tried to turn through mid-wicket before winning another lbw decision against Jack Leaning, who was trapped for a second-ball duck by a full-length delivery.