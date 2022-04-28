Yorkshire CCC v Kent: Live County Championship updates from Headingley

YORKSHIRE’s overseas star Haris Rauf struck three times in nine balls before Kent rallied on day one of the County Championship match at Headingley.

By Chris Waters
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 11:05 am
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 1:05 pm
Emerald Headingley Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Pakistan fast bowler, operating from The Howard Stand end, formerly the Emerald Stand end, reduced the visitors to 20-3 inside the first 10 overs.

Rauf had Ben Compton caught behind for three with a delivery that moved away a touch. He then pinned Zak Crawley lbw for four as he tried to turn through mid-wicket before winning another lbw decision against Jack Leaning, who was trapped for a second-ball duck by a full-length delivery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

But Daniel Bell-Drummond (50) and Jordan Cox (27) steadied the ship on a cool and cloudy morning, with the floodlights on full beam in the murky conditions, steering Kent to 89-3 at the break.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Karunaratne, Hill, Malan, Brook, Duke, Bess, Thompson, Revis, Patterson (captain), Rauf.

Kent: Compton, Crawley, Bell-Drummond, Leaning (captain), Cox, Robinson, Linde, Stewart, Milnes, Gilchrist, Quinn.

KentYorkshire CCCJack LeaningHeadingleyPakistan