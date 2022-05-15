ON YOUR WAY: Methley’s Matthew Waite is caught by New Farnley's Steven Bullen off Danny Houghto. Picture: Steve Riding

Their decision to bat first at New Farnley backfired as they could not cope with the new-ball bowling of Alex Lilley (4-25) and Dan Houghton and were dismissed for 96, which would have been much less were it not for opener Alex Cree (45), who was ninth out.

New Farnley won by seven wickets to go joint top on net run rate.

Ossett are level with them, and were again indebted to captain Nick Connolly, who made 105 not out, including 14 fours, as they chased down Bankfoot’s 246 to win by six wickets with 14 balls to spare.

Methley opener Jason Marshall is out lbw for one as New Farnley bowler Alex Lilley celebrates in their Bradford Premier League clash. Picture: Steve Riding.

Woodlands’ overseas player Muhammad Bilal cracked 53 off 21 balls and took 4-49 as they went third, three points behind the top two, beating derby rivals Cleckheaton by four wickets.

Hanging Heaton are off the mark thanks to their leader, Ben Kohler-Cadmore, who made 100 not out, with Callum Geldart hitting 70 in their 16-run win over Bradford & Bingley.

Pudsey St Lawrence’s Mark Robertshaw scored 108 in their 111-run victory over Batley, but the match of the day was at Townville, who defeated Farsley by three runs.

Townville’s Jonny Booth scored 107, putting on 121 with fellow opener Abdul Wahid (69) in their 263-8, but they were grateful for those runs when Farsley replied with 260-9, with no-one making more than 41 as Jack Hughes took 5-79.

GOT HIM: New Farnley celebrate the dismissal of Methley’s Matthew Waite off Danny Houghton (right). Picture: Steve Riding

Appleby Frodingham don’t lose often but the Yorkshire Southern Premier League’s joint leaders did at Tickhill, who were joint third.

The hosts slipped to 38-3 after winning the toss, but were revived by opener James Stuart (103) and Jim Morgan (67), who put on 153 for the fourth wicket.

Stuart hit 12 fours and Morgan three fours and three sixes, Jordan Lowe (48no) and Connor Fisher (24no) giving the innings of 273-5 late impetus.

Appleby Frodingham had their own centurion in Jordan Neil, whose knock lasted 118 balls and included 10 fours and six sixes, but he lacked support and they were dismissed for 210, with Tian Koekemoer taking 4-57 and Adi Sreedharan 4-56.

Wakefield Thornes, the other team at the top, continued their 100 per cent record, but only just as last pair Jawad Akhtar (35no) and Brad Green (8no) added 18 to earn victory at Cawthorne.

The home side were 5-4 after being put in but ended up on 92, courtesy of Harvey Jones (23), Archie Greaves (21) and Nick Lowe (20) as Matthew Taylor (4-22) wreaked early havoc.

Openers George Bartlett (56) and Luke Shutt (70) put on 111 as Sheffield Collegiate won by seven wickets at Cleethorpes, while Matt Cartwright (50) and Neil Longhurst (78) added 108 for Whitley Hall’s second wicket in their defeat of Elsecar.

In Yorkshire Premier League North, Driffield Town missed the chance to draw level at the top with York as they were beaten by five wickets at home by Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

The hosts were hampered by the loss of early wickets before Owen Goldsworthy (59) and George Drury (48) built the score to 112-3, but after they were separated wickets fell regularly and they had to settle for 187-9.

Openers Louis Foxton (71) and Mark Fisher (64) both struck half-centuries for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Woodhouse Grange’s Christopher Bilton (128no) scored his fifth Premier League century as Beverley Town were beaten by 61 runs.

Facing a total of 253-6, Town started well via Jacob Hunter (56) and Anthony Spence (37), but Christopher Suddaby (4-60) applied the brakes and Beverley were dismissed for 192.

Left-arm spinner David Wainwright took 5-12 in 13 overs as Castleford easily defeated visitors Sessay.

Even more comfortable was Clifton Alliance’s win over Acomb, who collapsed from 73-4 to 89 to Samuel Grant (3-31) and Scott Hopkinson (4-10), Alliance triumphing by nine wickets.

Duncan Brown (104no) starred for Scarborough in their eight-wicket victory over Harrogate, aided by Breidyn Schaper (37) and Ben Elvidge (39no).

In Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One, visitors Otley scored 330-8, with Alex Atkinson (92), Josh Atkinson (62) and James Davies (60no) to the fore, but the hosts New Rover replied with 321-6, opener Waleed Akhtar making 125 and Fahid Rehman 58.