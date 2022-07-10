Not only did second-placed York lose by eight runs to Sheriff Hutton Bridge, but leaders Driffield Town won off the last ball against defending champions Castleford.

Bridge, who were 18-2, were revived by stands of 60 and 88 on their way to 209 after choosing to bat at Clifton Park. Captain Adam Fisher (35) partnered Dulash Udayanga (69), who then paired up with Will Bennison (51).

However, 166-3 was Bridge’s high-water mark as Charlie Elliot took 5-25, and York were then given a great start by Duncan Snell (28) and Finlay Bean (47) with a stand of 79.

Delivery: Pudsey St Lawrence bowler Daniel Blatherwick took two wickets in the Bradford League win against Farsley. (Picture: Steve Riding)

The middle order just about kept York in the hunt but an unbroken stand of 44 between keeper Tom Brooks (37no) and Tom Forsdike (12no) was not quite enough as they finished on 201-8, with Ashley Watson (3-44) and Bennison (3-26) helping to tilt the scales.

Castleford may be having a disappointing season but still have a performance in them and made 268-6 after winning the toss at Driffield.

The visitors’ top four of Calum Rowe (82), Brayden Clark (27), Luke Edwards (23) and Liam Hyde (80) were instrumental in that total, with Eddie Morrison (25no) adding late impetus.

Town needed 93 off the final 11 overs and 11 off the last bowled by Rowe. George Drury hit the first ball for six and then took a single but the wicket of Nick Hardgrave off the third ball seemed to have given Castleford the advantage.

Farsley batter Ryan Cooper hits four runs against Pudsey St Lawrence (Picture: Steve Riding)

However, Drury took a single off the fourth and Mayank Mishra hit a two to tie the scores before sending the last ball to the boundary to give Driffield a five-wicket victory.

Openers Alec Drury (89) and Owen Goldsworthy (46) put on 84 before the former added 82 with keeper Noah Kelly (34).

Driffield now have 100 points from 11 matches, with York on 92 from 12.

Yorkshire Southern Premier League leaders Tickhill lost wickets in clumps on their way to making 177 at home to Wakefield Thornes. Tickhill lost both their openers for ducks before Tian Koekemoer (89) and Connor Fisher (30) added 96 for the third wicket.

However, 98-2 became 102-5 and 145-5 became 153-8 as Joshua Hen-Boisen took 5-44. Thornes went from 42-1 to 87-7 but Matthew Taylor (36) and Jamie Howarth (38) put them back in the hunt with a partnership of 49, and a stand of 26 followed only for the visitors to fall six runs short at 171 with two balls left. Josh Court (4-31) and Alex Rowland (3-37) made the difference.

Second-placed Appleby Frodingham were also tested but came through, defeating Doncaster Town by two wickets.

The Lincolnshire hosts were 16-2 but a stand of 88 between Jordan Neil (85) and Kieran Lindley (38) saw them win with more than five overs to spare.

Top scorers were Barnsley, who had seven players making starts in their 370-9 at Whitley Hall, again led by opener Jake Weatherald, whose 111 came off just 66 balls and contained 14 fours and five sixes.

Whitley Hall replied with 259, with Ali Jahangir taking 6-80 to go with his 50 runs.

It was good to be called Cree and Clee in the Bradford Premier League’s Premier Division.

Methley’s teenage opener Alex Cree hit the highest individual top-flight score of the season, making 169 not out in their successful run chase at Ossett.

He hit 19 fours as they recovered from 55-5 but made all of the last 30 runs from just 15 balls as they triumphed with three deliveries to spare, with his fifth six winning the match.

Methley’s only stand of note was the 92 for the sixth wicket with captain Tom Chippendale (41), Marcus Walmsley (5-67) having taken the first five wickets to fall.

Not far behind Cree’s effort was that of Tom Clee for Woodlands. The all-rounder hit 141, which contained eight fours and 12 sixes, and he added 202 for the third wicket with opener Tim Jackson (110, including a six and 14 fours).

Hanging Heaton were dismissed for 253, which still leaves second-placed Woodlands 13 points behind New Farnley, who were indebted to Adam Waite (120) for earning them maximum batting points in their 136-run win over Farsley.

The main feats in the Huddersfield League and Airedale & Wharfedale League both came in the second tier.

Keeper Rahul Ponnan made 200 not out off a mere 126 balls, including 12 fours and 20 sixes, for Lepton Highlanders in their 364-6 against Emley Clarence in Huddersfield’s Championship, Emley replying with 258.

In Airedale & Wharfedale League Division Two, Adel’s Mark Johnson scored 245 off 114 balls, including 27 fours and 16 sixes, in their 385-5 at Green Lane.

He featured in a stand of 308 for the third wicket with opener Tom Harrison (105) in what was a 248-run victory.