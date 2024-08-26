OMITTED: Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow hits out against Australia during the T20 World Cup clash in Bridgetown in June. He will not face them next month after being dropped by England for the ODI and T20 series'. Picture: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

YORKSHIRE’S Jonny Bairstow could have played his last game for England after being dropped in a shake-up of the white-ball set-up.

All-rounder Moeen Ali has also been jettisoned, in the wake of Matthew Mott being sacked as head coach of the limited-overs side last month after disappointing title defences in the ODI and T20 World Cups.

The appetite for change has continued ahead of the forthcoming series against Australia with the removal of two senior men sharing over 400 caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five uncapped players have been called up for Marcus Trescothick’s first assignment as interim coach, with left-arm seamer Josh Hull, all-rounder Jacob Bethell and pace bowler John Turner selected in both formats, while Dan Mousley and Jordan Cox come into the T20 reckoning.

SHORT BREAK: Harry Brook, in T20 World Cup action against South Africa in June, will be part of the England 50-0ver squad to face Australia next month. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Yorkshire’s Joe Root is not included but it is believed his omission is a case of workload management ahead of a busy winter, while county team-mate Harry Brook – along with Gus Atkinson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Matthew Potts – will take a short break before joining up with Trescothick’s ODI team for the five-match series.

Moeen has been an influential vice-captain to Jos Buttler in recent times but is now 37 and has acknowledged in the past that his international career was winding down. His role as a spin bowling all-rounder will be covered by his Warwickshire team-mates Bethell and Mousley.

Bairstow turns 35 next month but there is no such sense that he is ready to bring the curtain down on his England days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a big part of the white-ball revolution that carried the side to World Cup glory in 2019, and scored back-to-back centuries against India and New Zealand in must-win games at that tournament.

He lost his Test spot earlier this summer after winning his 100th cap in the winter but made his desire to continue representing his country clear in a recent interview with the BBC.

Bairstow bristled when quizzed about his future, telling former Test captain Michael Vaughan: “All I want to do is play for England. End of. You don’t need to ask me that do you? I think you’ve known me for long enough to know that.”

Despite having around 14 months left on the two-year central contract he signed last October, it seems clear England are looking to move in a different direction and empower the likes of Will Jacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Jordan has also been moved on while Liam Livingstone has retained his T20 spot but misses out on the 50-over matches.

Another eye-catching pick is that of Durham seamer Brydon Carse, who completes a three-month ban for historical betting offences on Wednesday. He has not played competitively since May 10 due to his suspension but has been offered an instant return by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

No red-ball regulars have been considered for the three-match T20 series which starts in Hampshire the day after the final Test against Sri Lanka, though Hull and Cox are involved despite being part of Brendon McCullum’s squad.

Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood are all out injured but Saqib Mahmood, returns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England T20 squad to face Australia: Butter (c), Archer, Bethell, Carse, Cox, S Curran, Hull, Jacks, Livingstone, Mahmood, Mousley, Rashid, Salt, Topley, Turner.