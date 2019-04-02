Best places to see the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 race

Have your say

The full timings and places for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 have been revealed.

This year’s race starts in Doncaster on Thursday, May 2 and ends in Leeds city centre on Sunday, May 5.

With only one month until the race begins, here is exactly when and where you can watch the race in Yorkshire.

Thursday, May 2 - Doncaster to Selby

1.05pm - Doncaster Market Place

The men’s race starts in Doncaster Market place at 1.05pm

2.02pm - Snaith

2.24pm - Howden

3.03pm - Elloughton

The first intermediate sprint is at 3.03pm.

3.38pm - Beverley

4.34pm - Baggaby Hill

The first climb will take place on Baggaby Hill at 4.34pm

4.38pm - Pocklington

The second intermediate sprint of Friday’s leg is in Pocklington at 4.38pm.

4.56pm - Elvington

5.40pm - Selby Abbey

Today’s race conclusion.

Friday, May 3 - Barnsley to Beadle

9.05am - Barnsley Town Hall

The opening of the women’s stage gets going in Barnsley at 9.05am.

9.35am - Nostell Priory

9.47am - Pontefract

The first intermediate sprint will begin in Pontefract at 9.47am.

10.11am - Garforth

10.23am - Scholes

11.04am - Côte de Lindley

The first climb will be at 11.04am.

11.28 - Harrogate

The second sprint begins at 11.28am

12.02 - Ripon

12.43 - Beadle

The women’s race finishes at Beadle at 12.45pm.

2.45pm - Barnsley Town Hall

The second stage of the men’s race will start at 2.45pm

3.12pm - Nostell Priory

3.23pm - Pontefract

The first intermediate sprint begins at 3.23pm.

3.45pm - Garforth

3.53pm - Scholes

4.29pm - Côte de Lindley

The first climb will begin at 4.29pm.

4.50pm - Harrogate

The second intermediate sprint takes place at 4.50pm.

5.20pm - Ripon

5.55pm - Beadle

The second stage of the men’s race finishes in Beadle at 6.55pm.

Saturday, May 4 - Bridlington to Scarborough

9.05am - Bridlington

The second and final stage of the women’s race begins at 9.05am.

10.20am - Côtes de Grosmont

The first classified climb.

10.35am - Harewood Dale

First intermediate sprint.

10.57am - Hooks House Farm

The second climb.

11.07am - Whitby Abbey

Second intermediate sprint at 11.07am.

11.21am - Côtes de Lythe Bank

The third climb of the leg.

11.53am - Côte de Grosmont

The fourth climb of the leg.

12.05pm - Côte de Ugglebarnby

The fifth climb of the leg.

12.56pm - Scarborough

The grand finale of the race takes place in Scarborough where the winner of the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race.

2.30pm - Bridlington

The third stage of the Tour de Yorkshire starts outside Bridlington Spa at 2.30pm.

3.34pm - Côte de Silpho

The first climb of this stage.

3.47pm - Harewood Dale

The first intermediate sprint of the leg.

4.02pm - Robin Hood’s Bay

4.05pm - Côte de Hooks House Farm

The second climb of the leg.

4.14pm - Whitby Abbey

The second intermediate sprint.

4.25pm - Côte de Lythe Bank

The third climb.

4.53pm - Côte de Grosmont

Fourth climb.

5.02pm - Côte de Ugglebarnby

The fifth and final climb.

5.45pm - Scarborough

The third stage of the race will conclude along the North Bay in Scarborough.

Sunday, May 5 - Halifax to Leeds

12.35pm - The Piece Hall in Halifax

The stage 4 men’s race will begin at 12.35 in The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre.

1.11pm - Haworth

The riders will head up the cobbled Main Street in Haworth at 1.11pm

1.21pm - Côte de Goose Eye

This will be the first of six climbs at 1.21pm

1.35pm - Skipton

The riders will ride through Skipton at 1.35pm

1.39pm - Barden Moor

The riders will enter the Dales and tackle the second climb at 1.39pm

2.17pm - Kilnsey Crag

The first intermediate sprint of the stage is at 2.17pm

2.31pm - Côte de Park Rash

At 2.31pm the third climb will ride through.

3.23pm - Masham

Riders will go through Masham at 3.23pm

4.05pm - Nidderdale

The fourth climb up the Côte de Greenhow Hill will be at 4.05pm.

4.39pm - Otley

The riders will ride through Otley at 4.39pm

4.45pm - Otley Chevin

The fifth climb is up the Otley Chevin at 4.45pm

4.53pm - Cookridge, Leeds

The race enters Leeds as it nears it’s finish line, riding through Cookridge at 4.53pm.

4.58pm - Tinshill, Leeds

The second intermediate sprint will go through Tinshill, Leeds at 4.59pm.

5pm - Ireland Wood, Leeds

The riders will go through the Ireland Wood area of Leeds at 5pm.

5.17pm - The Headrow

The riders will pass through the finish line on The Headrow in Leeds City Centre at 5.17pm.