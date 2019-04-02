Best places to see the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 race

The full timings and places for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 have been revealed.
This year’s race starts in Doncaster on Thursday, May 2 and ends in Leeds city centre on Sunday, May 5.
With only one month until the race begins, here is exactly when and where you can watch the race in Yorkshire.
Thursday, May 2 - Doncaster to Selby
1.05pm - Doncaster Market Place
The men’s race starts in Doncaster Market place at 1.05pm
2.02pm - Snaith
2.24pm - Howden
3.03pm - Elloughton
The first intermediate sprint is at 3.03pm.
3.38pm - Beverley
4.34pm - Baggaby Hill
The first climb will take place on Baggaby Hill at 4.34pm
4.38pm - Pocklington
The second intermediate sprint of Friday’s leg is in Pocklington at 4.38pm.
4.56pm - Elvington
5.40pm - Selby Abbey
Today’s race conclusion.
Friday, May 3 - Barnsley to Beadle
9.05am - Barnsley Town Hall
The opening of the women’s stage gets going in Barnsley at 9.05am.
9.35am - Nostell Priory
9.47am - Pontefract
The first intermediate sprint will begin in Pontefract at 9.47am.
10.11am - Garforth
10.23am - Scholes
11.04am - Côte de Lindley
The first climb will be at 11.04am.
11.28 - Harrogate
The second sprint begins at 11.28am
12.02 - Ripon
12.43 - Beadle
The women’s race finishes at Beadle at 12.45pm.
2.45pm - Barnsley Town Hall
The second stage of the men’s race will start at 2.45pm
3.12pm - Nostell Priory
3.23pm - Pontefract
The first intermediate sprint begins at 3.23pm.
3.45pm - Garforth
3.53pm - Scholes
4.29pm - Côte de Lindley
The first climb will begin at 4.29pm.
4.50pm - Harrogate
The second intermediate sprint takes place at 4.50pm.
5.20pm - Ripon
5.55pm - Beadle
The second stage of the men’s race finishes in Beadle at 6.55pm.
Saturday, May 4 - Bridlington to Scarborough
9.05am - Bridlington
The second and final stage of the women’s race begins at 9.05am.
10.20am - Côtes de Grosmont
The first classified climb.
10.35am - Harewood Dale
First intermediate sprint.
10.57am - Hooks House Farm
The second climb.
11.07am - Whitby Abbey
Second intermediate sprint at 11.07am.
11.21am - Côtes de Lythe Bank
The third climb of the leg.
11.53am - Côte de Grosmont
The fourth climb of the leg.
12.05pm - Côte de Ugglebarnby
The fifth climb of the leg.
12.56pm - Scarborough
The grand finale of the race takes place in Scarborough where the winner of the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race.
2.30pm - Bridlington
The third stage of the Tour de Yorkshire starts outside Bridlington Spa at 2.30pm.
3.34pm - Côte de Silpho
The first climb of this stage.
3.47pm - Harewood Dale
The first intermediate sprint of the leg.
4.02pm - Robin Hood’s Bay
4.05pm - Côte de Hooks House Farm
The second climb of the leg.
4.14pm - Whitby Abbey
The second intermediate sprint.
4.25pm - Côte de Lythe Bank
The third climb.
4.53pm - Côte de Grosmont
Fourth climb.
5.02pm - Côte de Ugglebarnby
The fifth and final climb.
5.45pm - Scarborough
The third stage of the race will conclude along the North Bay in Scarborough.
Sunday, May 5 - Halifax to Leeds
12.35pm - The Piece Hall in Halifax
The stage 4 men’s race will begin at 12.35 in The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre.
1.11pm - Haworth
The riders will head up the cobbled Main Street in Haworth at 1.11pm
1.21pm - Côte de Goose Eye
This will be the first of six climbs at 1.21pm
1.35pm - Skipton
The riders will ride through Skipton at 1.35pm
1.39pm - Barden Moor
The riders will enter the Dales and tackle the second climb at 1.39pm
2.17pm - Kilnsey Crag
The first intermediate sprint of the stage is at 2.17pm
2.31pm - Côte de Park Rash
At 2.31pm the third climb will ride through.
3.23pm - Masham
Riders will go through Masham at 3.23pm
4.05pm - Nidderdale
The fourth climb up the Côte de Greenhow Hill will be at 4.05pm.
4.39pm - Otley
The riders will ride through Otley at 4.39pm
4.45pm - Otley Chevin
The fifth climb is up the Otley Chevin at 4.45pm
4.53pm - Cookridge, Leeds
The race enters Leeds as it nears it’s finish line, riding through Cookridge at 4.53pm.
4.58pm - Tinshill, Leeds
The second intermediate sprint will go through Tinshill, Leeds at 4.59pm.
5pm - Ireland Wood, Leeds
The riders will go through the Ireland Wood area of Leeds at 5pm.
5.17pm - The Headrow
The riders will pass through the finish line on The Headrow in Leeds City Centre at 5.17pm.