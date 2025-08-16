Dave Allen speaks to The Yorkshire Post as he prepares to face Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The path trodden by Doncaster’s Dave Allen in his 13 years as a professional boxer has been anything but linear.

There have been euphoric highs and crushing lows, as well as a few false dawns and even a retirement. Being written off is something the ‘White Rhino’ has become accustomed to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was put before Johnny Fisher in December 2024, seemingly to be a feather in the cap for the ‘Romford Bull’ on his rampage through the heavyweight division.

FIsher was unbeaten and sending tickets flying off the shelves, while Allen’s last two bouts had been low-key affairs at Skate Central in Sheffield.

Allen suffered an agonising split-decision defeat before roaring back to beat Fisher via TKO in enemy territory in London.

Dave Allen defeated Johnny Fisher in a heavyweight battle in May. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

On October 11, Allen will battle the formidable Arslanbek Makhmudov in a headline slot at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Allen coming back for more

"I've been proving people wrong all my career,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “I started off in small halls, when I got on to TV, I didn't impress. Everyone told me to retire after [I lost to] Tony Yoka, then I got told to retire after [losing to] David Price.

“Time after time, I've just stuck it out. I don't go anywhere, I just keep coming back. I'm not bothered what anyone says. I'm just a fighter. I always turn up and have a go. More often than not, they have to be pretty good to beat me.”

Allen’s record of 24 wins, seven losses and two draws may not scream headliner material, but his willingness to face tough tests head on has won him plenty of admirers.

10 fights into his professional career, Allen put his unbeaten record on the line against Dillian Whyte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine years on, he will again be walking into the lion’s den when he faces ruthless Russian Makhmudov.

Dave Allen on Arslanbek Makhmudov test

“I did think I might get an easier fight,” he said. “But in the end I thought 'what's the point?'. Your next fight could always be your last fight.

"I'm not a superstar name, I'm not a world champion or nothing. When am I going to headline again? That's my thought. It means everything to me - I want to be involved in these fights.”

Throughout his career, Allen has bounced between prominence and the fringes. There has never seemed to be much direction in his career but at 33, the Yorkshireman has a path he wishes to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Allen is set to headline Sheffield's Utilita Arena after a stellar showing in London. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Dave Allen’s future plans

If he can overcome Makhmudov, he wants to tour the United Kingdom with a series of well-matched contests that will excite fans. There may not be the jeopardy of an unbeaten record on the line, but Allen can offer fireworks in its place.

"I do actually have a plan,” he said. “If we beat Makhmudov, I want to go on an Arena tour of the UK.

“That is what I want to do. I want to go to Newcastle Arena, I want to sell out Newcastle Arena. Win that one, let's go to Liverpool.

“I don't think I can compete with Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua and I'm alright saying that because they're world-class fighters and I don't think I am. But, I would love a country-wide tour boxing at this level - if I am at this level. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Allen spoke to The Yorkshire Post, he had not actually told Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn of his grand plan.

However, if he can dispatch of Makhmudov in front of a sell-out crowd, it is hard to imagine the plan being sniffed at.