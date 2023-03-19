A look at who is leading the scoring charts in the Championship so far this season

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are currently battling it out for a place in the Premier League. The latter beat Preston North End this weekend 4-0 courtesy of goals by Chuba Akpom, Cameron Archer (x2) and Marcus Forss to close the gap on the Blades to three points again. Other clubs have also been in action this weekend.

Hull City drew 1-1 away at Reading with Regan Slater on the scoresheet and Huddersfield Town won 1-0 away at Millwall thanks to Danny Ward’s goal. Rotherham United’s game against Cardiff City was postponed just after half-time due to a waterlogged pitch.

Here is a look at the 10 top goal scorers in the Championship so far this season to see how many representatives from Yorkshire clubs feature...

1 . 10. Iliman Ndiaye, Sheffield United 11 goals Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . 9. Ben Brereton-Diaz, Blackburn Rovers 12 goals Photo Sales

3 . 8. Joel Piroe, Swansea City 13 goals Photo Sales

4 . 7. Oscar Estupinan, Hull City 13 goals Photo: Bradley Collyer Photo Sales