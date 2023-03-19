News you can trust since 1754
Championship top scorers so far this season including Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Burnley and Millwall men - gallery

A look at who is leading the scoring charts in the Championship so far this season

Harry Mail
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:45 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are currently battling it out for a place in the Premier League. The latter beat Preston North End this weekend 4-0 courtesy of goals by Chuba Akpom, Cameron Archer (x2) and Marcus Forss to close the gap on the Blades to three points again. Other clubs have also been in action this weekend.

Hull City drew 1-1 away at Reading with Regan Slater on the scoresheet and Huddersfield Town won 1-0 away at Millwall thanks to Danny Ward’s goal. Rotherham United’s game against Cardiff City was postponed just after half-time due to a waterlogged pitch.

Here is a look at the 10 top goal scorers in the Championship so far this season to see how many representatives from Yorkshire clubs feature...

11 goals

1. 10. Iliman Ndiaye, Sheffield United

11 goals Photo: OLI SCARFF

12 goals

2. 9. Ben Brereton-Diaz, Blackburn Rovers

12 goals

13 goals

3. 8. Joel Piroe, Swansea City

13 goals

13 goals

4. 7. Oscar Estupinan, Hull City

13 goals Photo: Bradley Collyer

