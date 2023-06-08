All Sections
11 free agents who may interest Barnsley FC including Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Hull City stars

Barnsley’s Wembley heartbreak remains fresh in the memory – but the Reds cannot afford to spend too long licking wounds.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:16 BST

The club must use their pain as fuel for another promotion push and work has already begun on bolstering the ranks. Former Sheffield United defender Kacper Lopata has already arrived at Oakwell and it would not be surprising to see more sign on the dotted line over the course of the summer window.

Here are nine players out of contract this summer who Barnsley may be interested in.

The defender was previously linked with Premier League clubs but is leaving Sheffield United upon the expiry of his contract.

1. Kyron Gordon

The defender was previously linked with Premier League clubs but is leaving Sheffield United upon the expiry of his contract. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

His Leeds United days appear to be over but at 21, the Scottish winger could still fulfil his potential elsewhere.

2. Stuart McKinstry

His Leeds United days appear to be over but at 21, the Scottish winger could still fulfil his potential elsewhere. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The midfielder had a taste of League One last season whilst on loan at Lincoln City from his parent club Stoke City. He is set to leave the Potters upon the expiry of his deal.

3. Tashan Oakley-Boothe

The midfielder had a taste of League One last season whilst on loan at Lincoln City from his parent club Stoke City. He is set to leave the Potters upon the expiry of his deal. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

The 20-year-old, who has represented both England and Serbia at youth level, will soon be out of contract at Reading.

4. Dejan Tetek

The 20-year-old, who has represented both England and Serbia at youth level, will soon be out of contract at Reading. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

