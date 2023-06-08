11 free agents who may interest Barnsley FC including Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Hull City stars
Barnsley’s Wembley heartbreak remains fresh in the memory – but the Reds cannot afford to spend too long licking wounds.
The club must use their pain as fuel for another promotion push and work has already begun on bolstering the ranks. Former Sheffield United defender Kacper Lopata has already arrived at Oakwell and it would not be surprising to see more sign on the dotted line over the course of the summer window.
Here are nine players out of contract this summer who Barnsley may be interested in.
