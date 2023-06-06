All Sections
11 free agents who may interest Hull City including Fulham, Brentford, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers stars

Hull City will be hoping to push on next season after showing promise in the early stages of Liam Rosenior’s reign.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST

The Tigers boss is set to take charge of his first pre-season at the club, having arrived at the club last November. If Hull are to build on the early promise and threaten the top six, their squad may need strengthening.

Free agents could come in handy when it comes to building a squad capable of challenging for promotion, so The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of 11 players out of contract this summer who may interest Hull.

His stock may have fallen in recent years but he has proven himself to be capable of being a threat at Championship level.

1. Anthony Knockaert

His stock may have fallen in recent years but he has proven himself to be capable of being a threat at Championship level.

He made 34 Championship appearances for Swansea City last season.

2. Joel Latibeaudiere

He made 34 Championship appearances for Swansea City last season.

The winger has won promotion from the Championship twice with AFC Bournemouth.

3. Junior Stanislas

The winger has won promotion from the Championship twice with AFC Bournemouth.

Fosu helped Brentford escape the second tier in 2021.

4. Tarique Fosu

Fosu helped Brentford escape the second tier in 2021.

