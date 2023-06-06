11 free agents who may interest Hull City including Fulham, Brentford, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers stars
Hull City will be hoping to push on next season after showing promise in the early stages of Liam Rosenior’s reign.
The Tigers boss is set to take charge of his first pre-season at the club, having arrived at the club last November. If Hull are to build on the early promise and threaten the top six, their squad may need strengthening.
Free agents could come in handy when it comes to building a squad capable of challenging for promotion, so The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of 11 players out of contract this summer who may interest Hull.
Page 1 of 3