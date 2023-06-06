All Sections
13 free agents who may interest Middlesbrough including Leeds United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Southampton stars

Middlesbrough will be hoping to be among the clubs competing at the top of the Championship next season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST

Michael Carrick’s side came agonisingly close to securing a spot in the play-off final last term and became a favourite of many neutrals with their attractive brand of football.

However, promotion will be on their minds already and the summer transfer window presents an opportunity to create a squad capable of going up. Here are nine players set to be out of contract this summer who may interest Middlesbrough.

The winger is leaving AFC Bournemouth after nearly a decade with the Cherries.

1. Junior Stanislas

The winger is leaving AFC Bournemouth after nearly a decade with the Cherries.

The goalkeeper is leaving Aston Villa after a decade of service.

2. Jed Steer

The goalkeeper is leaving Aston Villa after a decade of service.

The combative midfielder could bring some bite to the Middlesbrough midfield.

3. Jack Colback

The combative midfielder could bring some bite to the Middlesbrough midfield.

The defender is a classy operator at Championship level.

4. Ryan Manning

The defender is a classy operator at Championship level.

