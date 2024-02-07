All Sections
14 free agents who may interest Sheffield United including ex-Wolves, Crystal Palace and Brentford men

The January transfer window has slammed shut but Sheffield United still have the option of further bolstering their ranks with free agents.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Feb 2024

Deals for out-of-contract players can still be struck and free agent signings often prove appealing to struggling sides. Sheffield United certainly fit the bill of a struggling side, as they remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Blades did recruit in the January window, first signing forward Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villareal. He was followed through the door by exciting prospect Sam Curtis before goalkeeper Ivo Grbic joined from Atletico Madrid.

Business was wrapped up on deadline day with the loan capture of defender Mason Holgate from Everton.

However, with the Blades embroiled in a battle for survival, the free agent market could prove tempting to Chris Wilder. With that in mind, here are 14 free agents Sheffield United could potentially turn to.

Last club: Levante

1. Jose Campaña

Last club: Levante Photo: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Last club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

2. Bruno Jordao

Last club: Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Last club: Getafe

3. Damian Suarez

Last club: Getafe Photo: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Last club: San Jose Earthquakes

4. Jamiro Monteiro

Last club: San Jose Earthquakes Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

