Deals for out-of-contract players can still be struck and free agent signings often prove appealing to struggling sides. Sheffield United certainly fit the bill of a struggling side, as they remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Blades did recruit in the January window, first signing forward Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villareal. He was followed through the door by exciting prospect Sam Curtis before goalkeeper Ivo Grbic joined from Atletico Madrid.

Business was wrapped up on deadline day with the loan capture of defender Mason Holgate from Everton.

However, with the Blades embroiled in a battle for survival, the free agent market could prove tempting to Chris Wilder. With that in mind, here are 14 free agents Sheffield United could potentially turn to.

2 . Bruno Jordao Last club: Wolverhampton Wanderers