Alexander was brought in to replace Mark Hughes and although his side ended the 2023/24 season with a flourish, it was a frustrating campaign. After the Bantams reached the League Two play-offs last year, many expected the club to mount an assault on the automatic promotion slots.

Instead, the side regressed and struggled to keep up with the division’s most impressive outfits. A summer of shrewd business, however, could get fans believing ahead of the next campaign.

Bradford have come under fire for the quality of recruitment of late but may take a different approach this summer. Alexander will have support from David Sharpe, recently appointed as head of football operations, as he assembles his squad.

It is rare for League Two clubs to throw around hefty fees therefore many may have an eye on the free agent market. Retained lists have been published across the country in recent weeks and there is plenty of talent set to be available.

Here are 17 players set to become free agents who Bradford City could target.

1 . Shayne Lavery A senior Northern Ireland international, the forward is set to leave Blackpool when his contract expires this summer. With his experience of higher EFL tiers, he would arguably be a coup for any League Two side. Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Lee Peltier Peltier is a veteran of the EFL and counts Leeds United and Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. If the defender does not hang up his boots this summer, he could potentially add a wealth of experience to the Bantams squad. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Michael Hector The former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City defender has not had his contract renewed at Charlton Athletic. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales