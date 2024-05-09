Alexander was brought in to replace Mark Hughes and although his side ended the 2023/24 season with a flourish, it was a frustrating campaign. After the Bantams reached the League Two play-offs last year, many expected the club to mount an assault on the automatic promotion slots.
Instead, the side regressed and struggled to keep up with the division’s most impressive outfits. A summer of shrewd business, however, could get fans believing ahead of the next campaign.
Bradford have come under fire for the quality of recruitment of late but may take a different approach this summer. Alexander will have support from David Sharpe, recently appointed as head of football operations, as he assembles his squad.
It is rare for League Two clubs to throw around hefty fees therefore many may have an eye on the free agent market. Retained lists have been published across the country in recent weeks and there is plenty of talent set to be available.
Here are 17 players set to become free agents who Bradford City could target.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.