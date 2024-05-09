17 free agents Bradford City could target including ex-Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Chelsea and QPR men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th May 2024, 15:35 BST
Bradford City are set for their first pre-season of Graham Alexander’s reign.

Alexander was brought in to replace Mark Hughes and although his side ended the 2023/24 season with a flourish, it was a frustrating campaign. After the Bantams reached the League Two play-offs last year, many expected the club to mount an assault on the automatic promotion slots.

Instead, the side regressed and struggled to keep up with the division’s most impressive outfits. A summer of shrewd business, however, could get fans believing ahead of the next campaign.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Bradford have come under fire for the quality of recruitment of late but may take a different approach this summer. Alexander will have support from David Sharpe, recently appointed as head of football operations, as he assembles his squad.

It is rare for League Two clubs to throw around hefty fees therefore many may have an eye on the free agent market. Retained lists have been published across the country in recent weeks and there is plenty of talent set to be available.

Here are 17 players set to become free agents who Bradford City could target.

A senior Northern Ireland international, the forward is set to leave Blackpool when his contract expires this summer. With his experience of higher EFL tiers, he would arguably be a coup for any League Two side.

1. Shayne Lavery

A senior Northern Ireland international, the forward is set to leave Blackpool when his contract expires this summer. With his experience of higher EFL tiers, he would arguably be a coup for any League Two side. Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Peltier is a veteran of the EFL and counts Leeds United and Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. If the defender does not hang up his boots this summer, he could potentially add a wealth of experience to the Bantams squad.

2. Lee Peltier

Peltier is a veteran of the EFL and counts Leeds United and Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. If the defender does not hang up his boots this summer, he could potentially add a wealth of experience to the Bantams squad. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City defender has not had his contract renewed at Charlton Athletic.

3. Michael Hector

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City defender has not had his contract renewed at Charlton Athletic. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The defender helped Wrexham seal promotion to League One but has been released by the Red Dragons.

4. Ben Tozer

The defender helped Wrexham seal promotion to League One but has been released by the Red Dragons. Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Graham AlexanderQPRChelseaHuddersfield TownBradfordLeague Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice