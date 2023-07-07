All Sections
A new era is being ushered in at Sheffield Wednesday.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST

The Owls are in a new division and are being led by a new manager – former Watford boss Xisco Munoz. Momentum is behind them following their dramatic promotion from League One but a slow start to life back in the second tier could quickly put an end to that.

Wednesday’s squad is far from the division’s most stacked, therefore it appears likely new faces will soon arrive in S6. The free agent market may prove appealing to the Owls and here are 17 out-of-contract players the club could turn to.

Last club: Bordeaux

1. Josh Maja

Last club: Bordeaux Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Last club: Watford

2. Britt Assombalonga

Last club: Watford Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Last club: Manchester United

3. Di'Shon Bernard

Last club: Manchester United Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Last club: Leeds United

4. Adam Forshaw

Last club: Leeds United Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

