17 free agents who may interest Sheffield Wednesday including ex-Manchester United, Leeds United, Coventry City, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers men
A new era is being ushered in at Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls are in a new division and are being led by a new manager – former Watford boss Xisco Munoz. Momentum is behind them following their dramatic promotion from League One but a slow start to life back in the second tier could quickly put an end to that.
Wednesday’s squad is far from the division’s most stacked, therefore it appears likely new faces will soon arrive in S6. The free agent market may prove appealing to the Owls and here are 17 out-of-contract players the club could turn to.
Page 1 of 5