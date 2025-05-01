19-goal former Leeds United forward retires from playing at the age of 40

Former Leeds United forward Mirco Antenucci has announced his retirement from playing at the age of 40.

Antenucci spent two years on the books at Elland Road, scoring19 goals in 80 appearances between 2014 and 2016.

Leeds stuttered to 15th and 13th-placed finishes in his two campaigns but the marksman was among the better performers across fairly bleak seasons.

After leaving England, he joined SPAL in his native Italy and has had two spells with the club either side of a spell at Bari.

Former Leeds United forward Mirco Antenucci is hanging up his boots. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

An emotion-packed farewell statement from SPAL, translated from Italian, read: “We salute a man who wrote indelible pages in SPAL history. Arrival nine years ago - 18 goals in 37 matches. A season of leadership.

“The overturned half against Pisa in 2017, a lightning born from a dirty ball. Then the right against Bologna in 2018, precise and tense on the far post. Against Cagliari, a whirlwind of strength and rage, shoulder to shoulder, to find the goal below the West. Again in 2018, at Parma, a right on the fly, one of the most beautiful goals ever scored.

“In total, more than 50 nets with the blue and white jerseys, entering straight into the SPAL scorers’ Olympus. But the numbers, alone, are not enough to tell what they represented.

“He embodied the spirit of Ferrara: determination, passion and heart. He led his comrades by example. It was a benchmark for everyone, on and off the field. At 40 years old, he proved that class has no age.

Mirco Antenucci left Leeds United in 2016. | Bruce Rollinson

“Even on his birthday, he gifted us a double. Yet another emotion. Yet another memory. As he prepares to leave football, we want to tell him something simple, but not taken for granted.