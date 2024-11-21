21 former EFL stars in non-league including ex-Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Barnsley men

Fans of the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United can find former players scattered across the non-league pyramid.

Those familiar with football below the EFL will know the divisions are not simply made up of semi-professionals. There are players with professional experience across the board and spotting them on teamsheets often proves to be part of the fun.

Many professionals drop down the leagues as their career is winding down, although some make the move into non-league football before or in the middle of their peak years.

It is often fascinating to watch these players perform in front of smaller crowds, regularly letting their experience shine through in a less glamorous environment.

The Yorkshire Post have assembled a gallery of non-league players you may recognise from their EFL days. Browse through and see how many you recognise, or have previously seen lace up their boots in England’s professional divisions.

A well-known figure across Yorkshire, Clayton counts Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs. After dropping into the non-league pyramid with Liversedge, the midfielder now has a player-coach role at Matlock Town.

1. Adam Clayton

A well-known figure across Yorkshire, Clayton counts Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs. After dropping into the non-league pyramid with Liversedge, the midfielder now has a player-coach role at Matlock Town. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Another midfielder who has done plenty of travelling across Yorkshire, Butterfield has represented the likes of Barnsley, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City. He now plies his trade in the National League with Gateshead.

2. Jacob Butterfield

Another midfielder who has done plenty of travelling across Yorkshire, Butterfield has represented the likes of Barnsley, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City. He now plies his trade in the National League with Gateshead. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

The former Doncaster Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town winger recently dropped into the fifth tier to join Hartlepool United.

3. Kazenga LuaLua

The former Doncaster Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town winger recently dropped into the fifth tier to join Hartlepool United. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

After over a year without a club, the former Sheffield Wednesday defender recently joined National League outfit Rochdale.

4. Matt Penney

After over a year without a club, the former Sheffield Wednesday defender recently joined National League outfit Rochdale. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

