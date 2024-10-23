Former Middlesbrough, Hull City and Rotherham United defender Daniel Ayala has made a surprise appearances for seventh-tier outfit Potters Bar Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old was last on the books of Rotherham United, who confirmed his departure in March. His time with the Millers was marred by ill-discipline, as the Spaniard was shown two red cards in seven appearances.

While there has been no official announcement regarding his presence from Potters Bar, he did feature for the Scholars in their Velocity Cup clash with Cheshunt last night (October 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club, who are based in Hertfordshire, compete in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

A permanent move so far down the pyramid would come as a surprise to those who have tracked Ayala’s career, even if his stock has taken a dip.

Daniel Ayala spent seven years at Middlesbrough. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

He has made 279 appearances in the Championship, as well as 26 in the Premier League. Liverpool gave Ayala his senior debut as a teenager and also loaned him Hull and Derby County.

A stint at Norwich City followed his permanent Anfield exit but it was a move to Middlesbrough that breathed life into his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an initial loan spell, Ayala spent six-and-a-half years as a permanent member of the squad at the Riverside.