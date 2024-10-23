Former Hull City and Middlesbrough man makes surprise non-league appearance months after Rotherham United exit

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 11:57 BST
Former Middlesbrough, Hull City and Rotherham United defender Daniel Ayala has made a surprise appearances for seventh-tier outfit Potters Bar Town.

The 33-year-old was last on the books of Rotherham United, who confirmed his departure in March. His time with the Millers was marred by ill-discipline, as the Spaniard was shown two red cards in seven appearances.

While there has been no official announcement regarding his presence from Potters Bar, he did feature for the Scholars in their Velocity Cup clash with Cheshunt last night (October 22).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club, who are based in Hertfordshire, compete in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

A permanent move so far down the pyramid would come as a surprise to those who have tracked Ayala’s career, even if his stock has taken a dip.

Daniel Ayala spent seven years at Middlesbrough.Daniel Ayala spent seven years at Middlesbrough.
Daniel Ayala spent seven years at Middlesbrough. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

He has made 279 appearances in the Championship, as well as 26 in the Premier League. Liverpool gave Ayala his senior debut as a teenager and also loaned him Hull and Derby County.

A stint at Norwich City followed his permanent Anfield exit but it was a move to Middlesbrough that breathed life into his career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After an initial loan spell, Ayala spent six-and-a-half years as a permanent member of the squad at the Riverside.

He left in 2020, going on to spend three years at Blackburn Rovers, before returning to Yorkshire with Rotherham.

Related topics:Middlesbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice