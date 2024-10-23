Former Hull City and Middlesbrough man makes surprise non-league appearance months after Rotherham United exit
The 33-year-old was last on the books of Rotherham United, who confirmed his departure in March. His time with the Millers was marred by ill-discipline, as the Spaniard was shown two red cards in seven appearances.
While there has been no official announcement regarding his presence from Potters Bar, he did feature for the Scholars in their Velocity Cup clash with Cheshunt last night (October 22).
The club, who are based in Hertfordshire, compete in the Isthmian League Premier Division.
A permanent move so far down the pyramid would come as a surprise to those who have tracked Ayala’s career, even if his stock has taken a dip.
He has made 279 appearances in the Championship, as well as 26 in the Premier League. Liverpool gave Ayala his senior debut as a teenager and also loaned him Hull and Derby County.
A stint at Norwich City followed his permanent Anfield exit but it was a move to Middlesbrough that breathed life into his career.
After an initial loan spell, Ayala spent six-and-a-half years as a permanent member of the squad at the Riverside.
He left in 2020, going on to spend three years at Blackburn Rovers, before returning to Yorkshire with Rotherham.
