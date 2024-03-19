Plenty of clubs have famous fans and Leeds are no exceptions, with stars of film, TV, music and football among those who consider Leeds to be their favourite football club.

Some were born in the city, while others have unique reasons for wanting to see the club do well. Although they now compete in the Championship following relegation last season, the global appeal of Leeds remains strong.

The Whites have fans all over the world and it is not uncommon to see fan clubs from Europe, America and beyond visit Elland Road to watch games. Relegation to the Championship did not diminish in-person support and Daniel Farke’s side have been cheered on by a number of sell-out crowds.

Not only do Leeds have famous fans – they also have a number of high-profile investors, including swimming star Michael Phelps.

The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at 26 of the club’s most famous supporters.

1 . Erling Haaland The Manchester City marksman was born in Leeds as his father, Alfie Haaland, played for the Whites. Although he has never represented the Whites, he has admitted to being a fan. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sian Gabbidon Leeds-born Gabbidon won the 14th series of The Apprentice. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Lewis The actor is best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series and co-hosts the official Leeds United podcast. Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Photo Sales