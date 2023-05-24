All Sections
27 free agents available to Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Barnsley FC and Rotherham United

With the regular EFL seasons over, attentions are turning to the summer transfer window.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th May 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:51 BST

Clubs are publishing their retained lists, allowing recruitment teams to eye up talent they may be able to sign on a free transfer. These 27 players have all been released by Championship clubs, and may be of interest to those in the second tier.

As it stands, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United will all be part of the 2022/23 Championship campaign. They could be joined by Leeds United, who are in danger of relegation from the Premier League. They will definitely be joined by either Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley, who are set to battle for promotion from League One in the third tier play-off final at Wembley.

Released by: Stoke City

1. Sam Clucas (Midfielder)

Released by: Stoke City Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Released by: Norwich City

2. Sam Byram (Defender)

Released by: Norwich City Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Released by: Bristol City

3. Jay Dasilva (Defender)

Released by: Bristol City Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Released by: Blackburn Rovers

4. Daniel Ayala (Defender)

Released by: Blackburn Rovers Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

