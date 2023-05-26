All Sections
29 free agents released by League One clubs including ex-Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town men

Retained lists are being published across the country, putting a range of players on the transfer market as free agents.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th May 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:49 BST

Scouring this market can prove fruitful for clubs, as they can pick up talented players without having to pay a transfer fee. Below are 29 players released by League One clubs that may be of interest to third tier clubs.

There will be one Yorkshire club featuring in League One next season, as Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are preparing to do battle in the third tier play-off final. There was hope among Bradford City fans that the Bantams would be joining either the Owls or the Reds, but defeat to Carlisle United in the League Two play-offs quashed that hope.

Released by: Derby County

1. Richard Stearman (Defender)

Released by: Derby County Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Released by: Exeter City

2. Jamal Blackman (Goalkeeper)

Released by: Exeter City Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Released by: Bolton Wanderers

3. Elias Kachunga (Forward)

Released by: Bolton Wanderers Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Released by: Burton Albion

4. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Defender)

Released by: Burton Albion Photo: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
