Whether it is a case of waiting for dominoes to fall or just not having found the right suitor, some players remain free agents a week into the new campaign. As clubs begin to realise how successful or unsuccessful their summer business has been, these are players who may prove to be attractive options this month.
The free agent market features an array of players, from established internationals to exciting young talents. Many were regular fixtures for their former clubs last season, therefore will be keen to get fixed up for the current campaign.
Here are the 41 players released by current Championship clubs yet to find new homes.
Phil Jagielka (40, defender) - Last club: Stoke City
Troy Deeney (35, forward) – Last club: Birmingham City
Tomas Vaclik (34, goalkeeper) – Last club: Huddersfield Town
Theo Walcott (34, winger) – Last club: Southampton
Ryan Bertrand (34, defender) – Last club: Leicester City
Craig Cathcart (34, defender) – Last club: Watford
Chris Martin (34, forward) – Last club: Queens Park Rangers
Dan Gosling (33, midfielder) – Last club: Watford
Stefan Johansen (32, midfielder) – Last club: Queens Park Rangers
Daniel Ayala (32, defender) – Last club: Blackburn Rovers
Sam Clucas (32, midfielder) – Last club: Stoke City
Jack Hunt (32, defender) – Last club: Sheffield Wednesday
Nampalys Mendy (31, midfielder) – Last club: Leicester City
Adam Forshaw (31, midfielder) – Last club: Leeds United
Tom Rogic (30, midfielder) – Last club: West Bromwich Albion
Connor Wickham (30, forward) – Last club: Cardiff City
Darnell Fisher (29, defender) – Last club: Middlesbrough
Ben Heneghan (29, defender) – Last club: Sheffield Wednesday
Todd Kane (29, defender) – Last club: Coventry City
Florian Kamberi (28, forward) – Last club: Huddersfield Town
Fankaty Dabo (27, defender) – Last club: Coventry City
Julien Da Costa (27, defender) – Last club: Coventry City
Rolando Aarons (27, winger) – Last club: Huddersfield Town
Josh Onomah (26, midfielder) – Last club: Preston North End
Rey Manaj (26, forward) – Last club: Watford
Kean Bryan (26, defender) – Last club: West Bromwich Albion
Luke Amos (26, midfielder) – Last club: Queens Park Rangers
Olamide Shodipo (26, winger) – Last club: Queens Park Rangers
Matthew Olosunde (25, defender) – Last club: Preston North End
Matt Penney (25, defender) – Last club: Ipswich Town
Dennis Adeniran (24, midfielder) – Last club: Sheffield Wednesday
Ryan Sandford (24, goalkeeper) – Last club: Millwall
Ody Alfa (24, winger) – Last club: Queens Park Rangers
Tashan Oakley-Boothe (23, midfielder) – Last club: Stoke City
Adam Parkes (23, goalkeeper) – Last club: Plymouth Argyle
Han-Noah Massengo (22, midfielder) – Last club: Bristol City
Andreas Sondergaard (22, goalkeeper) – Last club: Swansea City
Stephen Walker (22, forward) – Last club: Middlesbrough
Josh Martin (21, winger) – Last club: Norwich City
Robbie Hemfrey (21, goalkeeper) – Last club: Rotherham United
Brandon Pursall (19, defender) – Last club: Plymouth Argyle