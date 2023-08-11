All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

41 free agents still available including ex-Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Leeds United, Bristol City, Watford, Southampton, Millwall, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City men

The 2023/24 EFL season may have already started but there are still plenty of players looking for new clubs.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 14:19 BST

Whether it is a case of waiting for dominoes to fall or just not having found the right suitor, some players remain free agents a week into the new campaign. As clubs begin to realise how successful or unsuccessful their summer business has been, these are players who may prove to be attractive options this month.

The free agent market features an array of players, from established internationals to exciting young talents. Many were regular fixtures for their former clubs last season, therefore will be keen to get fixed up for the current campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are the 41 players released by current Championship clubs yet to find new homes.

Former Watford and Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney is still a free agent. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesFormer Watford and Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney is still a free agent. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Former Watford and Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney is still a free agent. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Phil Jagielka (40, defender) - Last club: Stoke City

Troy Deeney (35, forward) – Last club: Birmingham City

Tomas Vaclik (34, goalkeeper) – Last club: Huddersfield Town

Theo Walcott (34, winger) – Last club: Southampton

Ryan Bertrand (34, defender) – Last club: Leicester City

Craig Cathcart (34, defender) – Last club: Watford

Chris Martin (34, forward) – Last club: Queens Park Rangers

Dan Gosling (33, midfielder) – Last club: Watford

Stefan Johansen (32, midfielder) – Last club: Queens Park Rangers

Daniel Ayala (32, defender) – Last club: Blackburn Rovers

Sam Clucas (32, midfielder) – Last club: Stoke City

Jack Hunt (32, defender) – Last club: Sheffield Wednesday

Nampalys Mendy (31, midfielder) – Last club: Leicester City

Adam Forshaw (31, midfielder) – Last club: Leeds United

Tom Rogic (30, midfielder) – Last club: West Bromwich Albion

Connor Wickham (30, forward) – Last club: Cardiff City

Darnell Fisher (29, defender) – Last club: Middlesbrough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Heneghan (29, defender) – Last club: Sheffield Wednesday

Todd Kane (29, defender) – Last club: Coventry City

Florian Kamberi (28, forward) – Last club: Huddersfield Town

Fankaty Dabo (27, defender) – Last club: Coventry City

Julien Da Costa (27, defender) – Last club: Coventry City

Rolando Aarons (27, winger) – Last club: Huddersfield Town

Josh Onomah (26, midfielder) – Last club: Preston North End

Rey Manaj (26, forward) – Last club: Watford

Kean Bryan (26, defender) – Last club: West Bromwich Albion

Luke Amos (26, midfielder) – Last club: Queens Park Rangers

Olamide Shodipo (26, winger) – Last club: Queens Park Rangers

Matthew Olosunde (25, defender) – Last club: Preston North End

Matt Penney (25, defender) – Last club: Ipswich Town

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dennis Adeniran (24, midfielder) – Last club: Sheffield Wednesday

Ryan Sandford (24, goalkeeper) – Last club: Millwall

Ody Alfa (24, winger) – Last club: Queens Park Rangers

Tashan Oakley-Boothe (23, midfielder) – Last club: Stoke City

Adam Parkes (23, goalkeeper) – Last club: Plymouth Argyle

Han-Noah Massengo (22, midfielder) – Last club: Bristol City

Andreas Sondergaard (22, goalkeeper) – Last club: Swansea City

Stephen Walker (22, forward) – Last club: Middlesbrough

Josh Martin (21, winger) – Last club: Norwich City

Robbie Hemfrey (21, goalkeeper) – Last club: Rotherham United

Brandon Pursall (19, defender) – Last club: Plymouth Argyle

Related topics:Bristol CityMiddlesbroughBirmingham CityWatfordSouthamptonMillwallQPRLeeds UnitedPhil Jagielka