A referee takes centre stage again between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town - final word on Yorkshire derby

AKIN to March in these parts, Danny Ward’s name was sung heartily and reverberated around the AESSEAL New York Stadium from the Huddersfield Town section.

This time, the home fans joined in with their Terriers counterparts.

It was that sort of day, certainly in the final quarter which was in-your-face Rotherham United all over in the very best traditions of Steve Evans.

In many ways, this was the day that the Scot’s second stint at the Millers helm truly began. Forget his unveiling in April and the dying embers of last season which was playing out time.

Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff. Picture: Tony Johnson.

There were rewinds to the spring, that said. A big visiting support was spitting feathers in the direction of a referee once again. Michael Duff was a bit aerated, for sure.

Speaking of rewinds brings us nicely to Mallik Wilks. Cut inside from the right, take aim and bury it with that sledgehammer of a left foot and see the net bulge, you know the script. It’s been done so many times before.

When you are down to 10 men, more especially when you are down to ten men, you pay attention and do your homework - or should - and do not let him do just that. Huddersfield did on 90 minutes and it was fatal and Rotherham had their win at last.

Plenty went on before that.

There was a passion play and it centred on former Millers striker Ward like on March 16. And late on once again.

Back then, in between choruses of ‘Andre, where’s the subs’ - in a call for former head coach Andre Breitenreiter to make changes in a game that relegation-haunted Town really had to win - the second-half chants in support of the introduction of Ward were ferocious but ultimately unrequited.

This time, Ward did come on and promptly received his marching orders five minutes later.

In truth, he was unlucky. He was loose with his arm as he challenged the standing Jamie McCart in an aerial duel.

There was no malicious intent, but the big Millers’ defender went down in a heap. Off he went, Ward that is.

The twist saw Huddersfield take the lead a couple of minutes later as the Millers’ luckless start to the campaign continued.

On the counter, another ex-Miller in Josh Koroma brilliantly teed up debutant Joe Hodge, who had entered the fray with Ward and tidily finished to the delight of the Terriers’ contingent. ‘Danny, Danny Ward’ was chanted with gusto.

Five minutes later, the home sections were singing it.

Again, Town were unfortunate and on the receiving end of a rough decision here. In mid-March, they were hot and bothered when referee Josh Smith wrongly booked David Kasumu for simulation and did not award a penalty. A soft dismissal for Sorba Thomas later increased their angst.

Here, whistle-blower Seb Stockbridge got it in the neck. He pointed to the spot after Wilks went down under pressure from Lasse Sorensen, who had a difficult day defensively after some pats on the back in earlier games for his adventurous forward work. It was another soft decision.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, backed to the hilt by his gaffer in the week - and always going to start after that - wasn’t one to ask questions and coolly converted.

The new Tivoli end had petrol and by the end, victory was Rotherham’s and Evans lapped it up. It’s been a while.

In terms of refereeing decisions, Huddersfield were certainly unlucky. Uncharacteristically, Michael Duff lost his cool and was sent off after the final whistle for his protests. Goalkeeping coach Andy Quy had walked earlier.

It was that sort of day. In truth, the tone for a testing day for the visitors was set when Rhys Healey, down as a substitute, pulled out of the warm-up with a muscle injury.

In the final analysis, there was nothing lucky about Rotherham’s victory. It was merited. Town were low key, especially in the second half. Rotherham, as in their last three league games, mustered efforts on goal and were on message. This time they were rewarded.

Rotherham United: Phillips; Odoffin, Humphreys, McCart, James: Tiehi (McWilliams 86), Kelly, Powell; Wilks; Nombe (Osong 93), Clarke-Harris (Hugill 85). Substitutes unused: Dawson, MacDonald, Jules, Hungbo.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Lees, Helik, Lonwijk (Ruffels 86); Sorensen, Evans (Hodge 67), Hogg, Wiles, Miller; Marshall (Ward 67), Koroma (Turton 86). Substitutes unused: Maxwell, Ruffles, Headley, Iorpenda.