The 39-year-old is currently a coach within Blackpool’s academy, having hung up his gloves after 20 years between the sticks. Reports have previously indicated he is keen to step into senior management and he is now among the BetVictor favourites for the Accrington vacancy.

He has been priced at 5/1, meaning only current Accrington caretaker John Doolan is above him in the list of favourites. Doolan took charge temporarily following the dismissal of John Coleman, continuing his lengthy association with the club having joined as a first-team coach in 2017.

Coleman was axed with Accrington’s form in decline, with the decision to part ways ending a decade-long tenure. He left alongside his assistant Jimmy Bell, who also had his contract cancelled.

Lee Camp made 60 appearances in a Rotherham United shirt. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Camp has never held a senior management role before but does boast a wealth of experience in the EFL. He spent the bulk of his career in the Championship, representing the likes of Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

He arrived in Yorkshire for the first time in 2015, when he joined Rotherham United from AFC Bournemouth. He spent two years with the Millers, making a total of 60 appearances.