Accrington Stanley v Harrogate Town: Lincoln City win has given Simon Weaver some forward thinking
Weaver did not become the Football League's longest serving manager by losing perspective, which is why he says there are "no dramas" around it.
The Sulphurites’ 2024-25 kicked off with defeat at League Two new boys Bromley, expected by many to be in a relegation battle this season. They followed it up with a 2-1 League Cup win at Lincoln City, tipped by many to be in the shake-up for promotion to the Championship.
But Weaver’s reflections ahead of a Saturday’s league game at Accrington Stanley will include assessing whether Folarin and Daly should again lead the line after both scoring at Sincil Bank.
"There's a lot of thinking goes off after each game and we thought for that game it was a suitable course of action and I thought they performed very well indeed," said Weaver, whose side drew Preston North End in the second round. "They're both super-quick and powerful boys and they led from the front.
"We reflected on the video on how we achieved that win. It was good performance but we weren't too down after Saturday, we're not too up now.
"We've got to get a business head on it again and we have to fight and scrap for every point.
"We've got to prove we can start with the hunger level and desire to achieve a good outcome.
"So early there's no drama but we do want to get off on the right footing on Saturday and remind our supporters what we're going to be about this season."
George Thomson is a doubt with an Achilles problem.
