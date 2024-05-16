AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has hinted Jaidon Anthony will not remain at Leeds United beyond the expiry of his loan deal.

Anthony joined Leeds in the dying embers of the summer transfer window, as part of the deal that saw Luis Sinisterra go in the opposite direction. The 24-year-old has made 31 league appearances for the Whites - but started in the Championship just twice.

It appears he will be heading back to his parent club when the season ends, with Iraola claiming he is looking forward to working with the wideman.

As reported by the Daily Echo, Iraola said: “I remember the last day of the market, it was very difficult for Jaidon. I wanted to help him, because I think he played quite a lot of minutes with us in the first games.

Jaidon Anthony is on loan at Leeds United from AFC Bournemouth. Image: Tony Johnson

“He is a player I like a lot. His attitude, how he understands everything we try to tell him. I was trying to help him, but I didn’t know exactly what to tell him, because I also knew all the options I had in the wingers.

“It was a difficult decision, for sure, for him. He has also gone to a place where they have very, very good wingers. They are making the difference – [Crysencio] Summerville, [Wilfried] Gnonto, [Daniel] James. He has strong opposition for minutes. But I think he’s a very good player and I am looking forward to working again with him.”