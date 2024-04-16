The 24-year-old had missed Bournemouth’s previous three league games due to injury but was deemed fit enough to return for the visit of the Red Devils. He lasted just 39 minutes on the pitch before succumbing to a hamstring injury and being replaced by Lloyd Kelly.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Iraola conceded he regrets starting the Colombia international. He said: "I regret starting him, yes. But he was training really well this week. It was a well thought decision.

“Probably not an ideal situation, but we lost Tav [Marcus Tavernier] and Antoine [Semenyo] the other day. If I hadn’t seen him do very well this week, I wouldn’t have taken this decision.

Luis Sinisterra was substituted before half-time in AFC Bournemouth's recent clash with Manchester United. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

"But he was very confident, he was training at a very good level and that is why we took the decision. Sometimes you have to risk. Sometimes it works well. I have to thank him, because he was the first one who wanted to play from the beginning. But it is obvious that probably he reinjured.”

Sinisterra was plagued by injury in his maiden campaign at Leeds, having joined from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022. He had been earmarked as a replacement for Raphinha, although fitness troubles prevented him hitting the heights reached by the Brazilian.

He made two Championship appearances for Leeds following relegation but made it clear he wanted to depart. On the final day of the summer transfer window, he joined Bournemouth on loan in a deal that saw Jaidon Anthony head in the opposite direction.