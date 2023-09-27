AFC Bournemouth man poised for debut against Stoke City after £20m switch from Leeds United
The USA international completed a move to the Cherries in the summer, joining for a reported £20m fee.
It was widely reported that the 24-year-old had a release clause in his Leeds contract, helping him seal an immediate return to the Premier League.
As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Adams will be included in Bournemouth’s squad for their Carabao Cup clash with Stoke City tonight (September 27).
Injury has kept him out of action so far this season and also prevented him playing in Leeds’ final Premier League fixtures.
Adams was joined by a former Leeds teammate in the dying embers of the summer window, when winger Luis Sinisterra joined Bournemouth on loan.
Sinisterra made his Bournemouth debut in the club’s recent draw with Chelsea, appearing as a second-half substitute.