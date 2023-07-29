Clauses have enabled numerous players to leave Elland Road this summer, with many being given the opportunity to depart on loan by the terms of their Whites deal.
According to The Athletic, Adams has a relegation release clause that would force Leeds to sanction a move if the fee offered meets the figure included in his contract.
Since the club’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed, the USA international has been linked with clubs both in England and overseas. Among the English clubs to have been linked with Adams are Manchester United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.
There is also said to have been interest from the Bundesliga and reporters have suggested Adams is keen to continue to playing at the highest level.
He was a bright spark for the Whites last season, endearing himself to supporters with his combative style of play in midfield. However, injury curtailed his maiden Premier League campaign and he was absent as Leeds were condemned to relegation by Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season.