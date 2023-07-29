All Sections
Leeds United's Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Manchester United-linked midfielder Tyler Adams 'has a relegation release clause'

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams reportedly has a relegation release clause in his contract.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST

Clauses have enabled numerous players to leave Elland Road this summer, with many being given the opportunity to depart on loan by the terms of their Whites deal.

According to The Athletic, Adams has a relegation release clause that would force Leeds to sanction a move if the fee offered meets the figure included in his contract.

Since the club’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed, the USA international has been linked with clubs both in England and overseas. Among the English clubs to have been linked with Adams are Manchester United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

There has been speculation regarding the USA international's future at Elland Road. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
There has been speculation regarding the USA international's future at Elland Road. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

There is also said to have been interest from the Bundesliga and reporters have suggested Adams is keen to continue to playing at the highest level.

He was a bright spark for the Whites last season, endearing himself to supporters with his combative style of play in midfield. However, injury curtailed his maiden Premier League campaign and he was absent as Leeds were condemned to relegation by Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season.

