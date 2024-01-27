The Wales international took centre stage earlier this week as Bournemouth comfortably swept Swansea City aside in the FA Cup. He registered two assists and scored himself while wearing the captain armband.

However, he has struggled for minutes in the Premier League this term, managing just two league starts. He has been linked with both Leeds and Southampton, although a move away from the Cherries has not materialised.

Speaking after the win over Swansea, as reported by the BBC, Brooks said: "I just want to play first team football. I've had a lot of time of the sidelines and I don't want to continue there.

David Brooks shone for AFC Bournemouth in their FA Cup win over Swansea City. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

"I'd love to continue my football here but it's up to everyone what they think the best situation is. I'd rather be playing here but if he [manager Andoni Iraola] thinks there isn't guaranteed football for me here I'll try and explore opportunities elsewhere."

Brooks would arguably be a coup for any Championship side, having previously impressed in the second tier for Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

The 26-year-old had his career disrupted by a Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in 2021 before being declared cancer-free in 2022.

He said: "I'm trying to show the gaffer why I should be playing. I want first-team football. I've had two years out and I want to play regardless of the circumstances.